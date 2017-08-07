Production started on Deadpool 2 back in June and since then we have seen Deadpool himself around town and even our first look at Zazie Beetz as Domino. But now we have our long awaited first look at Josh Brolin as Cable courtesy of Mr. Ryan Reynolds. The pictures that were revealed of Domino last week feature the character with a white mark around one of her eyes, which is slightly different than how she looks in the comics, but very similar at the same time and it appears as if the sequel is going for a faithful interpretation of Cable as well.

Today, Ryan Reynolds has released our very first official look at Brolin as Cable and he looks pretty faithful to the comics. The picture of Cable comes to us via Reynolds' Twitter account and shows off Cable with a decent sized scar over his right eye while sporting a glowing left eye. Cable is also giving the camera the "shhhh" gesture to make sure we don't spoil the secret... whoops. All in all, Brolin looks great and although we can only see his face, he looks like Cable from the comics.

Josh Brolin has been teasing out his Cable look for Deadpool 2 for months, showing off his gym routine and moaning about his strict diet. The dieting and gym work has paid off because he is clearly jacked and ready for the screen. Both Reynolds and Brolin have had the details of their gym routines revealed to Men's Health magazine and they were a little intense to put it lightly. The two have also been teasing each other through social media to prepare for their love/hate relationship from the comics. But at the end of the day, Ryan Reynolds has heaped praise upon Brolin's portrayal of Cable having said that, "he's going to be an epic Cable."

Brolin has even recently said that Deadpool 2 will be even funnier than the first movie, which is tough to imagine, but if anyone can help push it over the comedic edge, it's the addition of the strange relationship between Cable and Deadpool. Brolin mentioned that he had, "laughed harder than I have laughed in a long time," while reading the script while noting that fans are going to be in for a treat. When asked about the potential of his character breaking the fourth wall, like Deadpool, the actor was careful not to give anything away, but didn't rule the idea out either.

The next year is shaping up to be a big one for Josh Brolin as his first feature-length portrayal of Thanos in the MCU's Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2both hit theaters. Infinity War is set to hit theaters on May 4, 2018 and Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters on June 1st, 2018. One has to wonder where Brolin found all of the time to pull of these two major characters at the same time, but it appears as if he's doing an epic job. Check out your first official look at Josh Brolin as Cable below, which comes just one week after we got our exciting first look at Zazie Beetz as Domino.