It has been made clear that Deadpool 2 isn't as close to production as some may think, since the script isn't even ready yet. What is good about that is Fox, Ryan Reynolds and writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese are taking their time to get it right. They don't want to rush things. One of the crucial elements in Deadpool 2 is going to be the mutant Cable who, as comic book readers probably know, has a murky and complicated origin story. The writers of the highly-anticipated Deadpool sequel recently addressed how they plan on approaching this in the movie.

The writing duo of Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese recently spoke with Collider about Deadpool 2 and specifically, how they are going to deal with Cable. The pair admits that it has been very tricky so far, but they are going to do their best to make sure that it is handled faithfully, while at the same time not bringing in all of the complexities of Cable's origin story that could muddy things up. Here is what Paul Wernick had to say about it.

"It's intimidating because we have to find his voice, and we don't have an actor yet so we don't know who we're writing for. Most screenwriting happens without cast in place, but sequels it's a little bit different and it's likely that part will get cast, and we'll get to continue writing it and honing it for that actor, which I think is a good thing. There's been so many diverse people that have been brought up as possibilities for Cable, and who have not been brought up but we're considering. And that, much like with Ryan [Reynolds], that decision will greatly impact his cadences, his rhythms. And we'll certainly make him like he is in the comics, and we'll certainly be faithful, but I do think that voice will inform us quite a bit. So with Cable, he's got such a convoluted past, and such a convoluted origin story that I think we're going to try to leave that, not mysterious, but there are a lot of twists and turns, cloning and all this stuff where you go, "Oh my God. How do we get that across in a two hour movie?" I think we're going to distill him down to his essence. It will be authentic and faithful, but it's not going to include the 18,000 details if you were going to read a Wikipedia page about Cable you'd roll your eyes."

It is important to note that while Cable will be in Deadpool 2 (as revealed in the post-credit scene in Deadpool), it is still intended to be a Deadpool movie, so spending too much time on a crazy origin story that could easily be its own movie would seem like a potentially unnecessary thing to do. One of the things the X-Men franchise has been able to do well over the years is bring in new characters but sort of flesh them out over time and not have to give every single mutant an origin story. There is no reason to think that Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese can't do the same with Cable in Deadpool 2. The one thing the writing duo definitely understands and does well is getting the character right, which they proved with the first Deadpool. Rhett Reese made it clear that is going to be important in their handling of Cable as well.

"I think authenticity is so important. I think part of what made Deadpool such a success, I think we're going to continue that authenticity."

Many comic book characters have somewhat complex backstories, often thanks to retconning and things of the like, but Cable is certainly up there in terms of having a truly convoluted past. In its most basic form, Cable's real name is Nathan Summers and he is the son of Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor, who is Jean Grey's clone. Already somewhat complicated there. He is also a telekinetic time traveler, which further complicates things. There is also a thread where Cable was created in the distant future by Mister Sinister in order to destroy Apocalypse. So yes, Cable is pretty complicated and that is barely even digging into the intricacies of his history. That said, it seems like a wise approach for the writers to try and just get the "essence" of the character right and not worry about cramming all of those complexities into Deadpool 2.

At the moment, there is no release date set for Deadpool 2, but it is expected to shoot sometime this year. We will probably learn who will be playing Cable sooner rather than later, since Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese made it clear that they will hone in the writing to suit the actor who plays him. Director Tim Miller won't be back, since he departed the project over "creative differences." Instead, it will be John Wick co-director David Leitch at the helm.