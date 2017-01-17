It has been a little under a year since Deadpool hit theaters, and now it is sort of hard to imagine a world without Wade Wilson. Interestingly enough, prior to the release, it was hard to imagine a world where that movie ever got made, but because it was so successful, Deadpool 2 is happening. We know that the time-traveling mutant Cable is going to be in it, but it hasn't been announced who is playing him. Now we might have a very interesting candidate.

Ryan Reynolds recently posted a photo to his Instagram that featured himself as well as Hugh Jackman and former 007 Pierce Brosnan. He appropriately captioned the photo with "Wolvie. Bond. Wade." The three were posed in a 'hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil' pose, which implies that they have a secret they have to keep about why they are all meeting with one another. Ryan Reynolds didn't do anything to necessarily imply that Pierce Brosnan is now in the running to play Cable in Deadpool 2, but he didn't have to. Fans have gone wild on social media, speculating that may be the case.

Hugh Jackman also dumped a little fuel on the fire when he posted a different photo of the three of them to his Twitter. Again, he didn't really hint at anything beyond three big movie stars hanging out, but it is hard for people not to wonder what this is all about. Deadpool 2 is expected to go into production this year and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick recently said that they would taper the dialogue in the script to suit the actor who ultimately winds up playing Cable. So, Fox and the creative team are probably going to have to find that person soon. Even if it isn't the case, there is now a lot of fans online who think the former James Bond actor could be taking on the world of superhero movies next.

If this meeting was about Deadpool 2, that also raises questions about why Hugh Jackman is there. The next solo Wolverine movie Logan is set to come out in March and is said to be his last turn as the iconic mutant. However, Ryan Reynolds has made it very clear that he wants to do a Deadpool and Wolverine movie, if he can convince Hugh Jackman to do it. So maybe that is part of what is going on here. Alternatively, Ryan Reynolds could have been having a meeting with Pierce Brosnan about Deadpool 2 and since the marketing campaign for Logan is ramping up, Hugh Jackman may have just been around and they all wound up having some fun. In any case, with almost no context and given the presentation, the photos raise a lot of questions.

Assuming Pierce Brosnan does wind up playing Cable in Deadpool 2, he would seem like a somewhat out of the box, but probably great choice. He definitely has the action chops and is age appropriate. Cable is the son of X-Men Cyclops and Jean Grey's clone (at least sometimes), but because he is a time traveler, he is usually portrayed as older and grizzled. Many comic book characters have somewhat complex backstories, often thanks to retconning and things of the like, but Cable is certainly up there in terms of having a truly convoluted past. In its most basic form, Cable's real name is Nathan Summers and he is the son of Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor, who is Jean Grey's clone. Already somewhat complicated there. He is also a telekinetic time traveler, which further complicates things. There is also a thread where Cable was created in the distant future by Mister Sinister in order to destroy Apocalypse. Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese recently said that they would be simplifying his origin story in Deadpool 2 in order to keep things clean.

At the moment, there is no release date set for Deadpool 2, but it is expected to shoot sometime this year. Director Tim Miller won't be back, since he departed the project over "creative differences." Instead, it will be John Wick co-director David Leitch at the helm. There will be a ton of new characters aside from Cable, along with returning favorites Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead. You can check out Ryan Reynolds' and Hugh Jackman's posts with Pierce Brosnan for yourself below.