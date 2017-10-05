Buckle up, Deadpool fans, because it looks like the sequel is going to get weird, but also awesome. Some brand new set photos from Deadpool 2 have surfaced online, giving us a brand new look at Josh Brolin's Cable. This time, he's in an entirely new costume and that could be hinting at some big things to come. Specifically, could we be seeing some time travel in Deadpool 2? It seems entirely possible.

The new photos come to us courtesy of Just Jared and they feature Josh Brolin in costume as Cable, but not the Cable costume we've seen previously. A while back, some of the first official photos of Cable in Deadpool 2 arrived online and showcased a very traditional, comic book faithful version of the character's costume. However, in this batch of photos, Cable is in a skin-tight, much more futuristic looking costume. Granted, this could be something that is going to have a whole bunch of CGI added to it in post-production, but it still looks like this is going to be different than the previously revealed costume.

So why would Cable have two radically different costumes in Deadpool 2? Those who are familiar with the character from the comics know that Cable, aka Nathan Summers, is a time-traveling mutant who is the son of Cyclops and Jean Grey's clone, Madelyne Pryor. Comic books get pretty weird sometimes. Point being, traversing time is a huge part of what Cable does. But these photos are the first thing we've seen that actually hint at the possibility of time travel being featured in Deadpool 2.

Deadpool 2 is just one of three X-Men movies arriving in theaters next year, but it is easily the most highly-anticipated. New Mutants promises something totally different and X-Men: Dark Phoenix is going to (hopefully) bring us a solid adaptation of one of the most beloved Marvel Comics storylines ever. It must atone for the sins of X-Men: The Last Stand, which botched the job in a big way. But Deadpool 2 sees the return of Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, along with Domino (Zazie Beetz) and the fan-favorite Cable. Couple that with the success of the first movie and throw a little time travel in the mix? What's not to love.

The sequel also has a new director in the form of David Leitch, who took over for Tim Miller, who departed over creative differences. Deadpool 2 is set for release on June 1, 2018, which puts it right in the heart of the summer movie season. And that also means we should be seeing a trailer sooner rather than later. We'll maybe know at that point whether or not time travel is going to factor in. For now, be sure to check out hew new set photos from Deadpool 2, courtesy of Just Jared, by clicking on the link in the tweet below.