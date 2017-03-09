After months of speculation, 20th Century Fox has finally found their actress to play the iconic Domino in Deadpool 2, with the studio hiring Atlanta star Zazie Beetz. Star/producer Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter earlier today to announce the casting news, in quite the unusual fashion, while later debuting a mock comic book cover featuring Domino standing on Deadpool's back while falling from an airplane, which has Zazie Beetz's face placed over the comic book head. This casting comes slightly out of left field, especially since there were previously a number of other candidates mentioned last year.

Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter this afternoon, showcasing a unique photo comprised of actual dominos, which were aligned and digitally altered to spell out the name Zazie Beetz. Domino has long been believed to be included in this sequel, with a number of actresses reportedly testing for the Domino role back in October, such as Lizzy Caplan, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Sienna Miller, Sofia Boutella, Stephanie Sigman and Sylvia Hoeks. However, shortly after that report, Tim Miller left the sequel, with the sequel's focus shifting to find a new director. Now that David Leitch (John Wick) is at the helm, the studio is back in casting mode.

Last month, another report surfaced that revealed Scandal star Kerry Washington had tested for the Domino role, with others such as Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sienna Miller reportedly passing. Paired with that report was a recent casting call that shed some light on this character Neena Thurman, a.k.a. Domino, with the producer looking for actresses of all ethnicities for the part. Here's what that casting call had to say about this Marvel mainstay.

"Neena is a no-nonsense badass who rarely shows her feeling. Highly capable, supremely confident and armored in... well ARMOR... and bullet-proof sarcasm. But beneath her shell she's still and vulnerable and some soft, beating remnant of her humanity remains intact. In this scene we need to see both sides. When she can't get what she needs with insults, bluster and threats we need to see some of that vulnerability. It's hard for her to let down her guard, and in the mercenary community she grew up in showing compassion is almost embarrassing. We should feel like she'd be more comfortable killing Silberman than saying 'Please.'"

This casting confirmation came just a day after Moonlight and Hidden Figures star Janelle Monae was rumored to be a front-runner for the role. David Leitch is directing Deadpool 2 from a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the original Deadpool that set the box office on fire around this time last year. Zazie Beetz made her feature film debut in a small role in the 2015 indies James White and Applesauce, before going on to star in last year's Wolves. She is best known for playing Van on FX's breakout comedy series Atlanta, and she will next be seen in a number of films in post-producer, Sollers Point, Finding Her, The Undiscovered Country and Slice. Take a look at Ryan Reynolds' tweets announcing Zazie Beetz as Domino in Deadpool 2.