The wait is over, and the news everyone's been waiting for since the Deadpool post-credit scene is finally here. No Country for Old Men and Avengers: Infinity War star Josh Brolin has officially been cast to play Cable in Deadpool 2. The Oscar-nominated actor beat out a bunch of other famous and up-and-coming actors for the major role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Josh Brolin managed to beat out Michael Shannon, who was reported as Fox's top choice for the role, but it was said that his busy schedule may prevent him from actually being able to play Cable. Whether or not that is ultimately the reason Michael Shannon didn't get the big role in Deadpool 2, the result is still the same. Josh Brolin is the man now tasked with bringing the fan-favorite mutant to the big screen for the very first time. Though, Marvel fans may find this a bit confusing or at the very least surprising.

Fox owns the rights to the X-Men franchise and surrounding characters, like Deadpool. Marvel Studios currently has Josh Brolin playing the Mad Titan and long teased big bad Thanos in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers 4. So, not only is Josh Brolin probably going to be quite busy with that, but he is now going to be playing a major character in a rival studio's superhero franchise. Does that imply Thanos is going to die in Avengers 4? That would make the most sense, because it would mean that his Marvel Studios obligations would likely be over and that is why he is able to play Cable in Deadpool 2. Logistics aside, this is a huge deal.

Fox and the creative team behind Deadpool 2 have been searching high and low for the right actor to bring Cable, aka Nathan Summers, to life for months now. The aforementioned Michael Shannon, Stranger Things star David Harbour and even Brad Pitt were in the running for the role of Cable, but it is Josh Brolin who ultimately won out. He is a more than capable actor and definitely seems like the right kind of guy for the role. What is most interesting is that his name hadn't really been thrown around until now. That might have to do with the fact that many assumed he wouldn't even be in contention, given his role as Thanos. He is joining a cast that includes Ryan Reynolds, who is reprising his role as Wade Wilson from the first Deadpool, and Atlanta star Zazie Beetz, who was recently cast to play Domino.

Deadpool 2 still doesn't have a set release date, but it is expected to shoot this summer for a release sometime in 2018. Maybe Cable and Thanos will be duking it out at the box office next year? David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) is directing this time around. He is taking over for Tim Miller, who departed the project over creative differences late last year. Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are returning to pen the script, with some help from Drew Goddard. Now with Josh Brolin cast as Cable one of the last major pieces of the puzzle is finally in place for Deadpool 2.