With Deadpool 2 already starting production earlier this month in the X-Mansion, the superhero sequel has just added a new cast member. The Hunt For the Wilderpeople director Taika Waititi shared a photo of his young star Julian Dennison getting a piggy-back ride from the Merc With the Mouth (Ryan Reynolds), confirming Dennison has been cast in Deadpool 2. While no details have been given for the character he's playing, the young actor shared the same image on his own Twitter and Instagram. Here's what Taika Waititi had to say on Twitter below.

"Never in my wilderpeoplest dreams would I have imagined this picture existing. But.... Yessss. @JulianDennison @VancityReynolds #SkuxLife"

The hashtag #SkuxLife from Taika Waititi's Twitter message is a reference to a slang term used in The Hunt For the Wilderpeople, which is essentially the New Zealand equivalent of the #ThugLife hashtag. This photo with Ryan Reynolds and Julian Dennison appears to be a spoof of a now-infamous photo from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, where Mark Hamill was seen pointing to something off in the distance, while getting a piggy-back ride from Daisy Ridley. Given the first movie's penchant for parodying anything and everything, it wouldn't be surprising to see some sort of a Star Wars parody in the sequel.

Regardless of who he's playing, Julian Dennison joins a cast that also includes Zazie Beetz as Domino, Josh Brolin as the iconic Cable and Jack Kesy as the new villain, who is rumored to be a Marvel character named Black Tom. They will be joined by returning Deadpool stars T.J. Miller (Weasel), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al) and Karan Soni (Dopinder). With Julian Dennison coming aboard during production, it remains to be seen how many more characters still need to be cast.

David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) takes over the directorial duties from original Deadpool director, Tim Miller, who parted ways due to creative differences with the studio and reportedly with actor/producer Ryan Reynolds. Part of their dispute revolved around the casting of Cable, with the director reportedly wanting to cast 51-year-old Kyle Chandler, which Tim Miller denied. While Ryan Reynolds want to cast an older actor, to fall in line with the comics more. Ironically, they ultimately decided on 49-year-old Josh Brolin to play Cable, putting the actor in an elite group of actors to play two different Marvel characters, since he also plays Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Original Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returned to write the script for Deadpool 2, although no story details have been revealed at this time. Deadpool 2 has been slated for release on June 1, 2018, which is currently the only movie set for release on that date. It will fall between Disney and LucasFilm's highly-anticipated Han Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 25, 2018 and Warner Bros.' all-female Ocean's Eleven spin-off, Ocean's Eight and Paramount's Transformers spin-off Bumblebee on June 8, 2018. Take a look at the tweets from both Takia Waititi and new Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison.