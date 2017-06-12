Deadpool 2, which is set to come out on June 1, 2018, is about a year away and, as production nears, the cast of the highly-anticipated sequel continues to grow. Some very flashy names, such as Josh Brolin as the time-traveling mutant Cable, have been added to the cast, but the creative team has also been adding some lesser-know, but still intriguing talent. Case in point, Japnese actress Shioli Kutsuna has been added to the cast of Deadpool 2 in a mystery key role.

The news comes courtesy of Deadline, who are reporting that Shioli Kutsuna will be starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2. Unfortunately, they weren't able to give much in the way of details in regards to who she is playing, but they did use the term "key role." So we at least know that she isn't going to be playing "armed guard number 3" or something like that. Given how little information was provided, it is pretty difficult to even speculate who she might be playing at this point.

American audiences may not be overly familiar with Shioli Kutsuna, but Deadpool 2, being that it is easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2018, should help to amend that. She has done some work in the states, though, having recently starred alongside Josh Hartnett in the indie flick Oh Lucy! Outside of that, she has been working as an actress in Japan for nearly a decade. Much of that work has been on TV as opposed to giant, blockbuster movies, so we'll have to see how she fares in that situation. It also isn't clear if she'll be playing a villain or an ally of Wade Wilson, which will heavily impact how she is going to be used in the movie. Is she going to be playing it more straight like Ajax in the first Deadpool? Or is she going to be more of a comic foil for Wade like Negasonic Teenage Warhead?

As far as other additions to the cast for this Deadpool sequel go, Jack Kesy was recently cast as the villain. Even though his specific role hasn't officially been revealed, it is suspected that he will play Black Tom. Alongside Josh Brolin as Cable will be Atlanta star Zazie Beetz as Domino, making for the shell of what will become the X-Force team for that eventual spin-off. In addition to the new cast members, some fan-favorites are returning in the form of Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Briana Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, T.J. Miller as Weasel and Karan Soni as Dopinder the cab driver.

Expectations are insanely high for Deadpool 2, both from Fox and from fans. Deadpool grossed $783 million worldwide and was met with rave reviews. That puts a lot of pressure on director David Leitch, who is taking over for Tim Miller this time around, as well as writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, to deliver the goods. Whatever her role may be, Shioli Kutsuna will now be shouldering some of that responsibility in Deadpool 2.