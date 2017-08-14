Today was unfortunately a sad day for the production of Deadpool 2 after a stunt driver tragically died on set. Hours after the incident, Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin took to social media to share their feelings as well as the feelings of the rest of the cast and crew, saying, "We're heartbroken, shocked, and devastated." The sequel is currently filming up in Vancouver, B.C. after originally starting in late June. Last week, we were able to see our first images of Zazie Beetz as Domino and Josh Brolin as Cable from the set and in addition, we were able to see some of their stunt doubles performing some action sequences, including a chase scene and a crazy flip from Cable on to a platform.

Authorities have yet to release the name of the female stunt performer, but it looks as if she was more than likely doubling for Zazie Beetz's Domino character. The accident occurred at the Jack Poole Plaza where the driver lost control of the motorcycle and crashed it into Shaw Tower. A few hours later, Ryan Reynolds posted a heartfelt note, expressing his greatest sympathies to the family and friends of the stunt driver. The message was posted on Ryan Reynolds' Twitter and says the following.

"Today, we tragically lost a member of the crew while filming Deadpool. We're heartbroken, shocked, and devastated... but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them - - along with each and every person that she touched in this world."

Josh Brolin also wrote a message and shared it via social media. Though the actor had never met the stuntwoman, he recognized the hole that she has left behind in her family and friends. The message was posted on Brolin's Instagram and reads.

"We are mourning the death of a beautiful woman who died tragically this morning on our set. I had never met her but I know that she was a friend, a sister, a daughter, and a mentor. Through those eyes affected so deeply and intimately by her, it is a darker day. And the heart breaks and will slowly mend together as time sews beautiful memories honoring her. My heart goes out to her family and those friends who are obviously devastated at this heartbreaking news. Our prayers and condolences."

Production of Deadpool 2 shut down immediately following the accident and there has been no announcement to when production will commence. Local law enforcement, the British Columbia Coroner's Service and WorkSafeBC are investigating to try and figure out what exactly happened on the set today. It has been reported that the stunt was performed 5 times, with the accident occurring on the 5th take. It is also being reported that the stuntwoman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Deadpool 2 producers 20th Century Fox also released a statement. You can read the statement below.

"We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time."

The news comes after The Walking Dead stuntman, John Bernecker tragically died on set in Atlanta after miscalculating a jump. Bernecker fell more than 20 feet from a balcony to the floor and died from a serious head injury after missing his safety cushion by inches. More news is expected to come from the set of Deadpool 2 soon, but for now, production has been temporarily suspended.