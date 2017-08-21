Production on Deadpool 2 is back up and running following the tragic death of a stunt performer last week. With that, some new set photos have been making their way online. Thought they may look a bit innocuous, they also may be hinting at the return of a very powerful, fan-favorite mutant in Deadpool 2. If we follow the evidence, it looks like Cain Marko, better known as Juggernaut, may be returning to the X-Men movie universe.

The folks over at Omega Underground have managed to piece together some evidence that suggests the super strong mutant is going to be back in Deadpool 2. It starts with actor Jack Kesy. He was cast in the movie a while back as an unnamed villain. It now seems like that villain is going to be Juggernaut. Some set photos of his stunt double recently surfaced online that showed him wearing a motion capture suit that features a very big piece of headgear to make the actor much taller. The man that took the photo, Twitter user @66mitchell, also confirmed in a conversation that he believed this is who Jack Kesy is playing, based on what he saw while snapping some photos on the Deadpool 2 set.

"Yeah that's what we thought while we watched the film he also had a head piece that was about 1.5 feet maybe."

Omega Underground also explains that some audition tapes for Deadpool 2 that leaked online, which have since been taken down, referred to "the big man downstairs," while also referring to Cable as the "man with the metal arm." It is very possible that this big man is Juggernaut. Speaking of Cable for a second, the Universo X-Men Twitter account also recently uncovered a new picture of Josh Brolin as the time-traveling mutant, giving us another solid look at the character. This time, it looks like he's recently been through some battle with a pretty shocked look on his face. Maybe he tried to go toe-to-toe with Juggernaut? Some speculate this image is of a much younger Cable, before his scarring and eye replacement. Perhaps before he travels to this current timeline as represented in Deadpool 2.

Wrapping back to Juggernaut for a minute, one last piece of possible evidence comes from stand-in actor Andre Tricoteux, who Omega Underground believes will be in Deadpool 2. He recently took to Instagram to thank director David Leitch for an invite to the Atomic Blonde premier. So why would an actor like Tricoteux go to such a premier? Maybe if he was starring in David Leitch's next movie, which just so happens to be Deadpool 2.

A lot of this potential evidence is circumstantial and wouldn't mean much on its own. But, when pieced together, it would make sense to have Juggernaut appear. Plus, it is heavily rumored that the villain Black Tom Cassidy will be the big bad in Deadpool 2, and he has worked with Juggernaut before in the comics. Considering that Juggernaut hasn't been on screen since the disastrous X-Men: The Last Stand, as portrayed by Vinnie Jones, Deadpool 2 seems like the perfect movie to bring the ultra-powerful mutant back into the fold. Deadpool 2 is set for release on June 1, 2018. Be sure to check out the set photos and Twitter exchange for yourself below.

Más imágenes del set de #Deadpool2 hay nuevos mutantes ?????? Mmmmmmmmmmmmm. El último es Jack Kesy no? pic.twitter.com/ak56Cm9Qd8 — MarvelFlix (@MarvelFlix) August 20, 2017

The guy in yellow there was one other, not sure who they where pic.twitter.com/PbU8PuxfPl — NewWestBoy (@66mitchell) August 19, 2017

Yeah that's what we thought while we watched the film he also had a head piece that was about 1.5 feet maybe❓ — NewWestBoy (@66mitchell) August 19, 2017