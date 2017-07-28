Deadpool 2 is currently shooting and, even though we haven't technically seen any actual footage from the movie, Fox did release a teaser trailer a few months back to help whet the appetite of fans who are craving more. Aside from getting everyone very excited about the prospect of the sequel, the teaser also spawned some pretty interesting fan theories that connect Deadpool 2 to Spider-Man. Namely, the old man who dies in the alley could be Peter Parker's Uncle Ben. So how does director David Leitch feel about this theory? He won't rule it out.

David Leitch, who is taking over directing duties on Deadpool 2 for Tim Miller, recently spoke with The Huffington Post about his upcoming movie Atomic Blonde. During the conversation, he was asked about this particular fan theory and his answer is worth raising an eyebrow over. Often times, crackpot fan theories will be dismissed by directors outright, but Leitch isn't willing to do that with this one. That, in itself, is pretty interesting. Here's what he had to say about it.

"That's a really interesting question. I think that people should continue to theorize who that old man was."

In the Deadpool 2 teaser trailer, we see Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson suiting up like Superman in a phone booth in an attempt to stop a man from getting gunned down in an alley next to a movie theater. A movie theater that just so happens to be showing Logan. Unfortunately, this whole process takes way too long and the old man ends up dying. Then Deadpool proceeds to eat his groceries. Is this just some random, unfortunate old man who had the wrong superhero hanging around? Or is it actually a tease to the larger Marvel universe? Given Wade Wilson's ability to break the fourth wall and have some fun in ways other heroes simply can't, this would be something that would actually suit his character really well.

It is pretty interesting that David Leitch won't just deny this theory outright. Granted, this would not be the Uncle Ben to Tom Holland's Peter Parker from Spider-Man: Homecoming, since that takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Deadpool doesn't. Though, since we're probably not ever going to see the Uncle Ben Death scene in the MCU, why not have some fun with it in the Deadpool universe? At least unofficially. Fan theories are often just that. Theories. But this one does have some weight to it since this whole thing does bear similarities to the way Uncle Ben historically dies.

So, are we ever going to find out who this old man is? Since David Leitch is encouraging fans to keep theorizing, maybe this is something that will come up in Deadpool 2. It certainly seems like something Wade Wilson might at least reference. We'll find out for sure when the movie arrives on June 1, 2017.