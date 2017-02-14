With a new director on board in Chad Stahelski (John Wick, John Wick 2), 20th Century Fox is moving forward with Deadpool 2, which is believed to start filming this summer. It has long been confirmed that this sequel will feature both Cable and Domino from the Marvel Comics, although neither of these characters have been cast at this time. Today we have a new casting breakdown with details about Domino, with Scandal star Kerry Washington reportedly testing for the role.

These new details come from The Hashtag Show, which was provided with a casting breakdown for Domino. Unlike most casting breakdowns that use code names for these secretive characters, this breakdown avoids the subterfuge by using Domino's given name of Neena. This report also reveals that, while Kerry Washington is currently reading for the role, both Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sienna Miller have both passed on the role. Kerry Washington is said to be the studio's top choice, but it isn't clear if there are other candidates still in the mix. The casting breakdown reveals that the studio is seeking a female actress of any ethnicity in her late 20s or early 30s for this character, who is described as "sexy, lithe and athletic," with a "witty personality." Here's the full casting breakdown on Neena Thurman, a.k.a. Domino.

"Neena is a no-nonsense badass who rarely shows her feeling. Highly capable, supremely confident and armored in... well ARMOR... and bullet-proof sarcasm. But beneath her shell she's still and vulnerable and some soft, beating remnant of her humanity remains intact. In this scene we need to see both sides. When she can't get what she needs with insults, bluster and threats we need to see some of that vulnerability. It's hard for her to let down her guard, and in the mercenary community she grew up in showing compassion is almost embarrassing. We should feel like she'd be more comfortable killing Silberman than saying 'Please.'"

The last line in this breakdown referring to Silberman is likely a code name for a different character in the movie. It's possible that Silberman is an homage of some sorts to the Dr. Silberman character played by Earl Boen from Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but that's just a speculative guess at this point. This casting report doesn't offer any details about the scene being used in the auditions, and it remains to be seen whether or not it's an actual scene from the movie, or just a random scene concocted by the filmmakers for auditioning purposes. It's also possible that this scene in question is actually from Terminator 2, with the actress reading for Domino actually reading a scene between Linda Hamilton's Sara Connor and Earl Boen's Dr. Silberman, but that's just wild speculation at this point, since we have no further details about the audition scene.

Back in October, just before Tim Miller backed away as the Deadpool 2 director, a report surfaced that the studio had narrowed down their choices for Domino to six actresses, Lizzy Caplan, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Sienna Miller, Sofia Boutella, Stephanie Sigman and Sylvia Hoeks. While Sienna Miller reportedly passed, it remains to be seen if the other actresses are still in contention for the role, now that the sequel has a new director in place. 20th Century Fox has yet to set a release date for Deadpool 2, but if production does actually happen this summer, the sequel may be ready for release in the summer of 2018. Take a look at this video from The Hashtag Show below where they break the news on Deadpool 2.