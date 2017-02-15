Deadpool 2 details are still reasonably scarce, but the movie is expected to shoot this year and the production team is currently casting some major roles for the upcoming sequel. The movie is going to be adding the time-traveling mutant Cable, who is a fan favorite and has long been someone X-Men fans have wanted to see on the big screen. The movie is also bringing in Domino, a very powerful female mutant/mercenary. Recently, it was revealed that Scandal actress Kerry Washington is the frontrunner for the role and thanks to some excellent fan art, we now know what that could look like.

Artist BossLogic decided to do a rendition of Kerry Washington as Domino shortly after the news broke and took to his Twitter account to share what he came up with. The results are pretty hard to argue with. Not only does the 40-year-old actress really look the part, but BossLogic decided to do a reverse color scheme, which makes it look pretty unique. Here is what he had to say about it.

"Reworked Domino with the new casting rumours of @kerrywashington wanted to do something different so I did a reverse colour Domino for fun."

Kerry Washington is reportedly the studio's top choice to play Domino and she is currently testing for the role. Previously, it was reported that the shortlist of actresses in contention for the role included Lizzy Caplan, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Sienna Miller, Sofia Boutella, Stephanie Sigman and Sylvia Hoeks. Sienna Miller has reportedly passed on the role, in addition to Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who was not previously rumored for the role. The casting report for Domino revealed that Fox is seeking a female actress of any ethnicity in her late 20s or early 30s for this character, who is described as "sexy, lithe and athletic," with a "witty personality." Here is the full casting breakdown that was provided by The Hashtag Show.

"Neena is a no-nonsense badass who rarely shows her feeling. Highly capable, supremely confident and armored in... well ARMOR... and bullet-proof sarcasm. But beneath her shell she's still and vulnerable and some soft, beating remnant of her humanity remains intact. In this scene we need to see both sides. When she can't get what she needs with insults, bluster and threats we need to see some of that vulnerability. It's hard for her to let down her guard, and in the mercenary community she grew up in showing compassion is almost embarrassing. We should feel like she'd be more comfortable killing Silberman than saying 'Please.'"

Usually, these casting calls are pretty vague, but this one is pretty transparent, using the name Neena, which is Domino's actually name in the comics. For those who may not be familiar with the character, Domino is an expert marksman and is very skilled in hand to hand combat, but her real power comes from her mutant power of being able to telekinetically manipulate probability. That could be very fun to play with on screen. She was also part of X-Force, a team Deadpool is very heavily associated with in the comics. Not only that, but Domino is also the love interest for Cable in the comic books, so that would also be another thread that could be pulled.

As for Cable, right now it is rumored that former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan is the top choice for the role. Speculation started when Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman both shared a photo of them hanging out with Pierce Brosnan and it was recently hinted at by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch that he is at the very least in talks for the role. Deadpool 2 does not yet have a release date, but the movie is bringing back the writing team of Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, though, director Tim Miller did walk away over "creative differences." Be sure to check out what Kerry Washington could look like as Domino for yourself below.