The veil is slowly being pulled back, with Deadpool 2 being revealed to us bit by bit. Recently, Ryan Reynolds shared our very first look at Zazie Beetz as Domino, which was a take on the classic photo from the original Deadpool movie's marketing, this time featuring Domino laying on a Deadpool-skin rug. Now, we have yet another brand new photo of Domino in Deadpool 2 that gives us a much better look at the character's signature look, but with a twist.

The new photo of Domino comes to us from Super Bro Movies and has Zazie Beetz facing the camera in a close-up shot, giving us a much more direct look at her face. Deadpool 2, which is set for release on June 1, 2018, is sticking relatively faithful to the character, but also seems to be grounding it in reality. In the comics, Domino is known for having chalky white skin with a black mark around one of her eyes. In this case, Domino just has a white mark around one of her eyes. Upon closer inspection, it appears that Domino has a condition known as vitiligo, which Michael Jackson also famously had.

As detailed by the Mayo Clinic, Vitiligo is a 'disease that causes the loss of skin color in blotches. The extent and rate of color loss from vitiligo is unpredictable. It can affect the skin on any part of your body. It may also affect hair and the inside of the mouth.' It is a real-life mutation that happens 'when the cells that produce melanin die or stop functioning'. The condition is not life-threatening or contagious, but it often appears on the face just as it does with Domino in Deadpool 2.

In case you aren't familiar, like her eventual X-Force counterpart Wade Wilson, Domino is a very skilled mutant mercenary. Her primary skill is being able to manipulate probability heavily in her favor, giving her incredible luck. How that power is going to transfer to the screen in Deadpool 2 remains to be seen, but this is definitely an example of something that worked very well as a comic. Then again, Deadpool seemed like a better comic book idea than a movie idea until the movie came out. We'll see what director David Leitch has in store for us when it comes to Domino's powers.

In addition to Zazie Beetz as Domino, Deadpool 2 is also going to introduce us to the time-traveling mutant son of Cyclops, Cable. Josh Brolin has been cast to play Cable, aka Nathan Summers and has been teasing his makeup transformation and physical transformation for the part. But, unlike Domino, we have yet to see what Cable is actually going to look like in the movie. Is Fox going to make us wait until the trailer for that reveal? Possibly, but Ryan Reynolds could also use his excellent social media skills to reveal the character like he did for Domino.

Deadpool was one of the biggest hits of 2016 and was a real crowd pleaser. If Deadpool 2 did nothing more than bring back the exact same characters for another adventure, fans would probably still really enjoy it. But by bringing in Domino and Cable, we could be getting one of those rare sequels that manages to up the stakes and improve upon the original. Be sure to check out the new photo of Domino in Deadpool 2 for yourself below.