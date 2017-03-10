If any big star gets cast as a superhero, or their name is even mentioned online as part of the casting rumor mill, you can always count on BossLogic to drop fan art of what said actor might look like in that iconic costume. And today, he may have outdone himself with a sneak peek at what Zazie Beetz will look like when she suits up as Domino in Deadpool 2. Says BossLogic about the art he dropped on Twitter.

"Reworked my Domino since it is now official - congrats Zazie Beetz"

The news of Zazie Beetz taking the role of Domino comes after months of speculation. 20th Century Fox finally found their actress to play the Marvel character, hiring Atlanta star Zazie Beetz. Star/producer Ryan Reynolds made the announcement on Twitter yesterday in quite the unusual fashion. He also had some fun dropping his own fan art fashioned from a Deadpool comic book cover. This casting surprised many, since there were a number of other candidates mentioned throughout the year leading up to this.

Ryan Reynolds shared a photo comprised of dominos, which were aligned and digitally altered to spell out the name Zazie Beetz. Domino has long been confirmed for this sequel, with a number of actresses reportedly testing for the role back in October, such as Lizzy Caplan, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Sienna Miller, Sofia Boutella, Stephanie Sigman and Sylvia Hoeks. However, shortly after that report, Tim Miller left the sequel, with the sequel's focus shifting to find a new director. With David Leitch (John Wick) at the helm, the studio is back in casting mode.

Last month, report surfaced claiming Scandal star Kerry Washington had tested for the Domino role, with others such as Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sienna Miller passing. Paired with that report was a recent casting call that offered details on Zazie's character Neena Thurman, with producer's originally looking for actresses of all ethnicities to play the part. So far, there has been no confirmed Cable casting news. And no other X-Men mutants have been announced, though some suspect that Hope Summer may also arrive in this sequel.

"Neena is a no-nonsense badass who rarely shows her feeling. Highly capable, supremely confident and armored in... well ARMOR... and bullet-proof sarcasm. But beneath her shell she's still and vulnerable and some soft, beating remnant of her humanity remains intact. In this scene we need to see both sides. When she can't get what she needs with insults, bluster and threats we need to see some of that vulnerability. It's hard for her to let down her guard, and in the mercenary community she grew up in showing compassion is almost embarrassing. We should feel like she'd be more comfortable killing Silberman than saying 'Please.'"

This casting confirmation came just a day after Moonlight and Hidden Figures star Janelle Monae was rumored to be a front-runner for the role. The writers quickly shut that down, though. David Leitch is directing Deadpool 2 from a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the original Deadpool that set the box office on fire around this time last year. Zazie Beetz made her feature film debut in a small role in the 2015 indies James White and Applesauce, before going on to star in last year's Wolves. She is best known for playing Van on FX's breakout comedy series Atlanta, and she will next be seen in a number of films in post-producer, Sollers Point, Finding Her, The Undiscovered Country and Slice. Take a look at the fan art from BossLogic along with Ryan Reynolds' tweets announcing Zazie Beetz as Domino in Deadpool 2, which offer the actor's own take on 'fan art'.