More than four months after she was first cast as Domino in Deadpool 2, we finally have our first official look at Zazie Beetz in costume. The actress is replicating a now-infamous photo of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) on a bearskin rug, which itself was a parody of Burt Reynolds' infamous nude bearskin rug photo from the April 1972 issue of Cosmpolitan Magazine. This image flips the script a bit, with Zazie using the same pose, but instead of lying on a bearskin rug, she's lying on Ryan Reynolds full Deadpool costume.

The photo, which comes from Ryan Reynolds' Twitter, is accompanied by the caption, "Some people just know how to work a red carpet. #Domino #DeadPool2." The photo is quite fitting since the first Deadpool bearskin rug image offered the first full look at the Deadpool costume, and now we have our first look at Zazie Beets in her full Domino costume. With production still under way, it's possible that she's just starting her work on the sequel.

The casting of the relatively unknown Zazie Beetz came as quite the surprise to some fans, especially since, before her casting, others like Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington were being rumored to take on the role. Others such as Lizzy Caplan, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Sienna Miller, Sofia Boutella, Stephanie Sigman and Sylvia Hoeks tested for the role, but that was just before original Deadpool director Tim Miller left the project, and it's clear that new director David Leitch went in a completely different direction. Zazie Beetz is perhaps best known for playing Van in the hit FX comedy series Atlanta, and she will next be seen on the big screen in Geostorm, arriving October 20.

While very little has been officially said about how Domino fits into the story, a casting call teased that Neena Thurman, a.k.a. Domino, is a "no-nonsense badass who rarely shows her feelings," equipped with "bullet-proof sarcasm" although there is still a "vulnerable" human side beneath her hardened exterior. The character was created by Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld, making her debut in X-Force #8 (March 1992). Domino has the mutant ability to alter the probability of things around her, with telekinetic abilities to alter objects around her to make it seem like she has "good luck" and those around her have "bad luck." In the comics, she has been a love interest of the iconic Cable (Josh Brolin), although it isn't clear how faithful her story will be to the comics.

Original Deadpool stars such as T.J. Miller (Weasel), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Karan Soni (Dopinder) and Leslie Uggams (Blind Al) will be back, along with several new cast members as well. Jack Kesy has come aboard to play the main villain, who is rumored to be the Marvel Comics character Black Tom but that has yet to be confirmed yet, with Shioli Kutsuna and Julian Dennison also joining the cast in unknown roles. While we wait for more on Deadpool 2, take a look at the first photo featuring Zazie Beetz as Domino, along with the 2015 photo that showed Deadpool mocking Burt Reynolds' bearskin rug photo.