Exactly one week ago, after months of speculation, it was finally confirmed that Josh Brolin has signed on to play the iconic Marvel character Cable in Deadpool 2. Today we have new artwork from Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, who shares a hand-drawn pencil sketch of Josh Brolin as Cable, along with new artwork from celebrated artist BossLogic that brings the sequel's cast together, and even a few behind-the-scenes images from Josh Brolin himself. While these photos doesn't show what he looks like as Cable just yet, he did share the first step in the long process to becoming the time traveling mutant.

Rob Liefeld took to Instagram yesterday to showcase his own artwork, which highlights the iconic scars over Cable's right eye. By the time we finally get to see what Cable looks like on the big screen, he could look vastly different than this depiction, but it's still interesting to see how the character's creator envisions the actor in the role. Rob Liefeld also showcased a new banner that he will use at convention appearances, created by artist BossLogic, which features yet another glimpse of Josh Brolin as Cable, along with Zazie Beetz as Domino and the returning Morena Baccarin as Vanessa. And it features Ryan Reynold's Deadpool front and center, mocking Star-Lord and his mix-tape.

Shortly after Josh Brolin was cast as Cable, Ryan Reynolds responded that they can't have two characters from the same universe, teasing that Josh Brolin starred in Sicario and he starred in Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The Deadpool actor is really referring to the fact that Josh Brolin plays the Mad Titan himself, Thanos, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now he's playing a completely different Marvel character outside of that world. Perhaps in response to Ryan Reynolds' good-natured ribbing, Josh Brolin sent out a photo revealing his entire head being covered for a mold. Here's what he had to say in his brief Instagram statement.

"You know, just meditating. #deadpool2 #clostraphobiarocks #ryanreyondsismybitch #umguys."

The #ryanreynoldsismybitch hashtag could be the start of a social media "war" between both actors, as preparations for Deadpool 2 continue. Ironically, Ryan Reynolds is one of the few actors to play two different Marvel characters, portraying the Merc With the Mouth in Deadpool and the Marvel character Hannibal King in Blade: Trinity, along with the DC character Green Lantern. Given the "meta" nature of Deadpool, where Ryan Reynolds' title character poked fun at Green Lantern's animated superhero suit, it's possible that there could be a few jokes added about a connection between Thanos and Cable, but that's all speculation at this point. We reported in February that there has been a slight production delay, with filming now starting on June 19, a month and a half later than scheduled, in Vancouver. It's possible this delay could give writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick time to craft some new jokes specifically for Josh Brolin as Cable.

John Wick director David Leitch has come aboard to direct Deadpool 2 from a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. We reported in February that Drew Goddard has come aboad to serve as a "consultant," working with Ryan Reynolds, who also serves as a producer, to get the script in shape for the sequel. It is believed that original Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), T.J. Miller (Weasel), Brianna Hildenbrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) and Karan Soni (Dopinder) will return for the sequel, but no other cast members have been confirmed. While we wait for more on Deadpool 2, take a look at the new artwork and behind-the-scenes photos below.