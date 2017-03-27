With production now slated to begin this June on 20th Century Fox's highly-anticipated Deadpool sequel, the cast is starting to come together. Star/producer Ryan Reynolds recently confirmed that Zazie Beetz is aboard as Domino, and recent reports claim that Michael Shannon and Brad Pitt are both in contention to play Cable. While promoting their new sci-fi thriller Life, Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also revealed that they're finalizing the shooting draft of the screenplay, while teasing a potential cameo from Hugh Jackman that is so unconventional that it just may work.

The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who were asked about how different it is to write a script for a movie that doesn't already have a release date set in stone. While 20th Century Fox is believed to be targeting this superhero sequel for release sometime in 2018, nothing has been confirmed, with the writers saying they are very close to finishing their shooting draft of Deadpool 2. Here's what Rhett Reese explained about the sequel script, and his writing process.

"We're very close to a draft that we'll go off and shoot in a couple of months and we couldn't be more thrilled. We don't want to put the cart before the horse, and often times with release dates that happens. You end up racing and you end up being forced to do something you're not happy with and the great thing about Deadpool is we spent a career trying to duck other movies. 'How do we get off the release date of this or that?' I think in most cases, people are going to have to duck us. Fox is probably going to be able to drop that thing on a date and everyone else is going to scatter, because no one will want to come out the same weekend, our feeling is it's all about the movie. The fact that Deadpool came out in February and did as well as it did, and you are seeing similarly the summer [movie season] start earlier in March, and movies succeed in October and so the date to us doesn't mean as much as it used to. I think the studio feels the same way. We just want to make the best movie possible and Deadpool will find an audience, we feel at this point."

While Deadpool is firmly entrenched within the X-Men movie universe, featuring mutants Colossus (Stefan Kapicic) and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildenbrand), some fans were hoping for a cameo from Hugh Jackman in the original movie. While that didn't happen, the Merc With the Mouth often referenced Hugh Jackman himself, and his Wolverine character, while, at one point, stapling a cutout of Hugh Jackman's face to his forehead. Sadly, the timing isn't exactly right for a Wolverine cameo, since Hugh Jackman has said repeatedly that the current blockbuster Logan will be his final performance as Wolverine, but The Hollywood Reporter journalist Aaron Couch pitched the writers a solution, which would be to give Hugh Jackman a cameo as himself. Here's what Rhett Reese had to say, in response to this pitch.

"Oh my gosh, that's one we haven't heard. That's not a bad idea. I like that. Deadpool lives in a world where Hugh Jackman is out there. He's got the People's Sexiest Man Alive cover that he staples to his forehead in the first movie, so maybe he could meet Hugh as Hugh. That would be really funny."

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has teased in the past that he wants to put a Deadpool vs. Wolverine movie together, but as of now, Hugh Jackman has retired from the role. Hugh Jackman has hinted that, a few years from now, he may be interested in coming back to revisit the character, but his mind is made up, and he's officially retired for the moment. Deadpool 2 will be directed by David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde), from a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Hopefully we'll find out more about the cast and the story for Deadpool 2 as we get closer to production starting this summer.