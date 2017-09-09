Ryan Reynolds is using his Deadpool clout to rally support for the devastation caused by hurricanes Irma and Harvey. He ever so politely told the two mega-storms to f' off. And he's flaunting that signature brand of Wade Wilson humor to help get some relief.

It was reported earlier in the week that Deadpool 2 had wrapped production alongside New Mutants, both movies being part of Fox's X-Men franchise. But Ryan Reynolds is apparently still on set, tidying up a few loose ends before the post-production process begins. He sent out a message on his official Vancity Reynolds Twitter. He says this.

"Let's help Hurricanes Harvey and Irma to fuck off. Support AmeriCares or charity of your choice: CharityNavigator"

He later sent out a lengthier message via Instagram that read as follows.

"Let's help those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Support the incredible ground efforts of Americanness emergency response teams with this snazzy t-shirt. Get one by clicking link in my bio. OR... Skip the fucking t-shirts altogether! Donate directly at Americares.org or use CharityNavigator.org to find the charity of your choice."

In both social media posts, the actor can be seen wearing the T-shirt in question, which reads 'Hope. Heal. Rebuild.' He makes it clear that the T-shirt is just a choice not a mandatory item that you need to purchase. It isn't noted exactly how much Ryan Reynolds himself has donated to the cause. But other celebrities have shown their support. Sandra Bullock is always the first to donate $1 million whenever a national tragedy like this strikes, and this time has been no different. Leonardo DiCaprio has donated $1 million as well, with Disney Studios following behind. As of Saturday, Hurricane Irma has not yet brought the destruction that many are expecting, but that will change throughout the weekend.

Other celebrities who have donated their time and money to hurricane relief are Kevin Hart, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, and members of Fall Out Boy. Charity campaigns have been launched by Supernatural cats members, as well as Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, Ellen DeGeneres, and quite a few more. Beyonce has been visiting churches in Houston, Texas, including St. John's. There, she spoke with some of the victims of Hurricane Harvey. She made this statement.

"Houston is my home. I thank God that you're safe, your children are safe...I just wanna say I love you. I've been blessed so that I can bless other people and I ask of God to continue to do that for other people."

You can check out Ryan Reynolds' message here along with an image of the actor wearing the relief shirts. This is going to be one long horrible weekend for some. Every little bit makes a difference.