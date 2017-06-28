With production currently under way in Vancouver, we've already seen a handful of Deadpool 2 set photos, including one today that introduced new cast member Julian Dennison. Unfortunately, we haven't yet seen what Josh Brolin looks like as the iconic Cable, but the actor recently revealed a behind-the-scenes photo from the makeup chair, teasing his Cable transformation. It's possible that we could be getting closer and closer to seeing Josh Brolin in full costume as Cable. Until then, take a look at what the actor had to say about the makeup process.

"Insanity on the brink. Face is morphing into something machine, fierce, hair sliced, arm machined, bulged. Where is Deadpool?!? Looking. Looking. All I got are these two...molding me, prodding, turning me into something hard. @bcorso #mikesmithson #deadpool #ivebeencabled #cableswole @weprevail"

This photo from Josh Brolin's Instagram comes just a few weeks after he posted another photo teasing Cable's new look, although he wasn't in full costume, and fans only got to see what his new hair style looked like. Still, we seem to be inching closer and closer to a full Cable reveal. It isn't clear if Josh Brolin has already started filming, or if they are still finalizing the makeup process for Cable. Given how iconic this character is, with Deadpool himself revealing that Cable will be in the sequel during the Deadpool post-credit scene, it's easy to see why they want to get his look just right. We have also seen glimpses of the actor's Cable training, so hopefully the actor continues sharing photos and videos once he's actually on the set and in costume as Cable.

While there still isn't much that has been confirmed about the story, T.J. Miller hinted that there has been talk of his character Weasel and Dopinder, the cab driver from the first movie played by Karan Soni, teaming up on a mission of some sort. The actor admitted that he wasn't sure if this mission will even be filmed or stay in the movie, but he said this particular storyline made him laugh. Both Weasel and Dopinder were close allies of Deadpool in the first movie, but they never crossed paths themselves, which could make for some interesting story developments.

The original Deadpool made box office history last year, breaking the records for highest opening weekend for an R-rated movie ($132.4 million), and highest worldwide gross for an R-rated movie ($783.4 million), although it came just short of the domestic R-rated mark of $370.7 million, held by The Passion of the Christ. Deadpool 2 has been given a June 1, 2018 release date, which is currently the only movie set for release on that date. Take a look at the latest photo from the Deadpool 2 set, featuring Josh Brolin's Cable transformation.