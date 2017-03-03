Get the chimichangas ready, because the very first teaser for Deadpool 2 has arrived! Sort of. It seems that 20th Century Fox has no intention of releasing this video online yet. But we do have a leaked video of the footage. One would have thought that Fox wouldn't want to do anything to overshadow the release of Logan this weekend, but they did anyway. It doesn't matter who is overshadowing who, because we now have our very first look at the highly-anticipated superhero sequel.

Rumors first started pouring in recently that there was going to be some sort of secret teaser attached to Logan this weekend, but nobody really knew what it was. Then Slashfilm got word from what they said was a reliable source that it was going to be the first teaser for Deadpool 2 and luckily, they were right. The teaser was reportedly directed by David Leitch, who is taking over directing duties this time around. Deadpool director Tim Miller departed the project late last year over "creative differences." No disrespect to Mr. Miller, but after everyone sees this teaser, I find it hard to believe anyone will be too sad that he isn't around. Wade Wilson is back, baby!

Recently, there were reports that Ryan Reynolds would be making a cameo appearance, possibly in a post-credits scene, as the Merc with a Mouth in Logan, but director James Mangold, Hugh Jackman and Reynolds himself all took to social media to debunk that rumor. It looks like what they were instead working on was this first teaser for Deadpool 2, which honestly makes a lot more sense and probably is a better treat for fans at the end of the day. Wade Wilson wouldn't really have fit into Logan very well, but this teaser is something we've all been waiting for. Especially considering that details on the sequel have been pretty scarce up to this point.

It is actually very smart for Fox to use Hugh Jackman's last turn as Wolverine as a springboard for what is probably going to be their biggest franchise for years to come, and that is all going to start with Deadpool 2. Deadpool wound up becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever made and possibly more impressively, the highest-grossing X-Men movie to date. They have been taking their time to make sure Deadpool 2 can live up to the massive expectations that are being placed on it by fans, but this first little teaser should be enough to get fans buzzing and to help ease the sting that will be Wolverine's last ride.

Deadpool 2 is being written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the script for the first Deadpool. It was recently revealed that Daredevil showrunner Drew Goddard was being brought in to help polish things up with Ryan Reynolds, so there is a lot of talent being poured into this movie. We also know that the mutants Cable and Domino are going to be debuting in Deadpool 2, with Pierce Brosnan and Kerry Washington the current rumored frontrunners for the respective roles. It was recently reported that Stranger Things star David Harbour also tested for Cable. That is all the more reason to get excited about what's to come when the sequel finally hits theaters. For now, you can check out the very first teaser for Deadpool 2 for yourself below in the embed below. You just have to get through the GameStop intro.