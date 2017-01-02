2016 is officially over, and we can say without question that Deadpool was one of the most successful movies of the year. It may not have made the most money, but an R-rated movie making $783 million dollars from a budget of just $58 million is incredibly impressive. Now, as things are ramping up for Deadpool 2, more and more actors are throwing their hats in the ring to be in what will surely be a very successful sequel. Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones has doubled down on recent comments she made, declaring she really wants to be in Deadpool 2.

The SNL cast member made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers recently and she was asked about her desire to be in Deadpool 2. In December, leslie Jones tweeted at Ryan Reynolds directly, saying that she could be his sidekick in the Deadpool sequel and that her superpower would be her loudness. Here is what she had to say when Seth Meyers asked her about it.

"Oh my god you read that? Oh man, I love... first of all, Ryan Reynolds has got to be one of the finest pieces of specimen. Hmph. Blake, you are so lucky, but Blake is bad too so, ya know what I'm saying? I wonder if they compare their badness to each other, like "baby, I'm hotter than you today" ya know? On top of that he's hilarious, and Deadpool I would love to be just the sidekick, just feeding him back the lines. It would just be so funny. I just wanna be loud. Just "waaaaahhhh" (screams), everybody's clothes just come off of them."

There doesn't seem to be a character from the Deadpool comics that fits the very unique and specific description provided by Leslie Jones, but new characters are added to the movies all of the time. So, assuming Ryan Reynolds and the producers of Deadpool 2 liked the idea enough, they could write in a part for her in the movie. The ball appears to be in their court at this point, assuming she is serious. It is hard to imagine she would say all of this if she were totally joking. Maybe her complimenting both Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively will help.

We still don't know much about Deadpool 2, but we know for sure that it is a major priority for Fox and that it will in all likelihood be released at some point in 2018. Outside of that, we know that the time-traveling mutant Cable will be introduced, as well as the mutant Domino. We also know that director Tim Miller won't be returning to the director's chair. He departed the project several weeks ago over "creative differences" with the studio and Ryan Reynolds. Instead, it will be John Wick co-director David Leitch at the helm for Deadpool 2.

Zombieland writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are returning to pen the script for Deadpool 2, which is currently in pre-production. Fox is also reportedly already making plans for Deadpool 3, so they are going to milk the Merc With a Mouth for all he is worth while the property is hot. If Leslie Jones gets her way, she will be able to get in on that action and hopefully be a part of a successful franchise, as opposed to what happened with Ghostbusters over last summer. You can check out the interview clip from Late Night With Seth Meyers for yourself below.