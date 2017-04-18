Marvel Studios has managed to corral a whole bunch of Hollywood's finest under one roof for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But they can't possibly expect that all of these A-list actors won't be offered other great roles in other big movies, even other comic book movies. That recently happened when it was announced that Josh Brolin, who is already playing Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, will be playing the time-traveling mutant Cable in Deadpool 2. Some thought of this as stirring the pot to some degree, but not Kevin Feige. He's all for it.

The Marvel Studios President recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and other various members of the press during a visit to the studio's offices in California. During the visit, Kevin Feige spoke a bit about Josh Brolin's casting as Cable and shared his feelings on the matter, saying that the contracts Marvel Studios has their actors sign don't prevent them from taking on other roles. Here is what he had to say.

"We don't have anything written into our contracts about other roles that people can do. Indiana Jones and Han Solo are the same person...it hasn't been a problem. And I think Thanos and Cable are two very different characters."

Thanos and Cable are two wildly different characters, both in the comics and how they are likely going to be portrayed on screen. Thanos, aka the Mad Titan, will require quite a bit of performance capture, since the character is quite large and wouldn't be able to be convincingly played by any normal human person. As for Cable, aka Nathan Summers, he is pretty much a human with some extraordinary mutant powers, with a very grizzled, hardened look. So Josh Brolin will probably be spending a lot more time in his own skin on screen for Deadpool 2. Kevin Feige added while speaking to reporters that Josh Brolin is "killing it" as Thanos so far and that they have already shot a good bit of his role for the movies. As for how he'll manage with Cable? Feige seems confident with that as well.

"I think he'll make one hell of a Cable."

It has been known for a very long time that Josh Brolin will be playing Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 but the news of him playing Cable is very recent. Fox and the creative team behind Deadpool 2 had been on a search for months looking for the perfect actor to bring Cable to life. They met with Brad Pitt for the role and Michael Shannon is said to have been the frontrunner to play Cable, but his schedule was reportedly an issue. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, it was announced that Josh Brolin won the very coveted job, meaning that he is playing two huge characters from the Marvel Comics universe on the big screen. Chris Evans also has that distinguishment, since he played Johnny Storm in the Fantastic Four movies before taking on the role of Captain America in the MCU. Let's just hope that Cable, and the entirety of Deadpool 2 for that matter, turn out better than Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

It didn't seem like fans had any hesitation about seeing Josh Brolin play both roles, probably because he is a great actor and seems right for both roles. And it is good to know that the folks at Marvel Studios don't view it as a bad thing either. We will get to see the power of Thanos fully unleashed in Avengers: Infinity War next year on May 4, 2018, and as Cable in Deadpool 2 also seemingly sometime in 2018, but Fox has not yet set an official release date for the movie.