Disney's D23 Expo has been in full swing all weekend providing fans with plenty to talk about for the weeks to come or maybe just until Comic-Con later this week. Josh Brolin was on hand for the Marvel panel where he and about 1/3 of the cast of Avengers: Infinity War introduced the world premiere footage of said movie to a crowd of around 7,000 fans that nearly lost their minds when they figured out what they were witnessing. After the panel Brolin and the rest of the team did some press to talk about Infinity War and the actor took a break from all the Avengers madness to talk about his role as Cable in Deadpool 2.

Brolin sat down with Good Morning America to talk about his role as the villainous Thanos in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War. Questions inevitably went to Deadpool 2 where Brolin was happy to answer a few questions without giving anything away. The interview comes to us via Good Morning America's official Twitter account where Brolin sheds some light on his reasoning behind taking on the role and how the sequel might even be funnier than the original. Brolin explains.

"To me, it's even funnier than the first one. When they asked me to do it, I was like 'I'm doing the Thanos thing right now, and should I do it?' And my wife just said 'Read it. Why are you even thinking? Just read it.' And I read it and I laughed harder than I've laughed in a very long time. So it's funny. Cable can be very funny. He can be a lot of things, but he can also be very funny."

In addition, Josh Brolin was asked about whether Cable breaks the 4th wall in the movie like Deadpool does. Specifically, he was asked if he talks about Thanos in the movie and he had to think about it before saying no, that Thanos had not been brought up and he probably won't. As Brolin already stated, Cable "can be a lot of things, but he can also be very funny." Brolin went on to say that the movie will contain some surprises that should satisfy long time fans. He says this.

"Not yet, but I may. It's not that I don't break the fourth wall. There's a lot of stuff going on in Deadpool that's very surprising, and that will be very satisfying when you see it."

Production started a few weeks ago for Deadpool 2 in Vancouver, B.C. and Brolin has bulked up for the movie with a strict diet and gym regiment. The effects of the lifestyle change were clear when the actor posed for pictures with the Infinity Gauntlet at the D23 Expo, showcasing his new buff dude physique. Not much is clear about a specific plot for Deadpool 2 yet, but one we do know is that it will set up X-Force with the inclusion of Cable and Domino.

Deadpool 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 1st, 2018, which is a risk on Fox's part, but the success of the first movie just may have set up a summer blockbuster. Plans for the sequel began even before the release of the first movie and is being directed by David Leitch with a script written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Deadpool 2 is being shot right now. Check out Josh Brolin talking about Deadpool 2 below.