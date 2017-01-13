Deadpool 2 is getting ready for a production expected to start sometime this year, likely for a 2018 release. Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first Deadpool, are currently hard at work on the screenplay. While it isn't finished, they have revealed a few characters that will be returning along with Wade Wilson in Deadpool 2.

First, while speaking with Collider, the writing duo were asked about Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead and their potential return for the sequel, who helped Deadpool deal with Ajax at the end of the first movie. They didn't reveal much, but the duo did confirm that both would be back for Deadpool 2. Rhett Reese confirmed it saying "I think we can say. Yeah, they'll be in the sequel." Paul Wernick echoed that, but didn't say much else.

"I can't say how much they are...Yeah, they'll make at least an appearance."

Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Stefan Kapicic as Colossus weren't huge parts of Deadpool, but they did give Ryan Reynolds something great to play off of and helped connected the movie to the larger X-Men universe. So, having them back is probably a very good thing. This time around we also know that Cable and Domino are also going to appear, so Fox is shelling out for more mutants for Deadpool 2, which is also good. As Wade Wilson joked in the first movie, "It's almost like they couldn't afford another X-Man." Given that Deadpool made $783 million worldwide, Fox can definitely afford it.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Colossus weren't the only minor characters that Ryan Reynolds was able to have some fun with in Deadpool. One of the best minor characters was Dopinder, the cab driver who wound up befriending Wade Wilson and helped take him to confront Ajax at the beginning and end of the movie. Well, it looks like he is going to be paling around with Ryan Reynolds again, because Paul Wernick confirmed in a separate interview with Nerdist that Dopinder will be back in Deadpool 2 as well. Here is what he had to say.

"I would say that the relationship between Dopinder and Deadpool was the most fun for me. I love that relationship and I love that character. And he'll be in the sequel."

So while we don't know much about Deadpool 2, these are a few confirmations that can help get fans excited for the upcoming sequel. Fox hasn't set a release date for the movie yet, but it is expected to shoot this year and will be directed by John Wick co-director David Leitch. He is taking over for director Tim Miller, who left the project over "creative differences." Fox and the creative team are reportedly still looking for actors to fill the roles of Cable and Domino, but it looks like things are starting to come together. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more information becomes available.