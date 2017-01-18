Deadpool 2 is expected to go into production at some point this year and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are hard at work getting the script ready. The two definitely nailed it the first time around and they aren't looking to make the same mistakes a lot of superhero movie sequels do by cramming too much unnecessary stuff into one movie. That being the case, they don't feel the need to cram in any "A-list" X-Men cameos into Deadpool 2.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick recently spoke with Collider about the upcoming Deadpool sequel. When discussing the prospect of including some bigger characters from the X-Men universe, Rhett Reese explained that they probably won't be doing so in Deadpool 2 and gave some pretty solid reasoning as to why they don't intend on it. Here is what he had to say.

"You kinda don't want a Ferrari in Deadpool unless it's for a real purpose in the sense that Deadpool is a gritty, grimy, smaller thing, with characters you aren't as familiar with. It's a little bit like lovable losers. It's not the A-list of superheroes, necessarily. ... The occasional cameo or appearance by an A-list type person could be really funny and/or dramatic. So we have an eye open for those things, but we don't want to just put people in it because we can now, if that makes sense."

The first Deadpool did include the characters of Negasonic Teenage Warhead (a very obscure character in the X-Men universe) and Colossus, who is actually pretty well known. Both of them are going to be back for Deadpool 2, but there is already an established reason for that, given their relationship with Wade Wilson from the first movie. Finding a reason to include someone like Rogue, for example, might be a bit less natural. So, it is nice to hear that the writing duo seem to be doing what is best for the movie and not what is most grabby, especially considering that they do now have more freedom to play in the X-Men sandbox.

Instead of cameos from already established mutants, Deadpool 2 is going to be bringing a couple of new ones into the fold. During the post-credits scene for Deadpool, it was revealed that the time-traveling mutant Cable would be joining Ryan Reynolds for the sequel. Casting is currently underway and thanks to an Instagram post from Ryan Reynolds recently, it seems like former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan may be the man bringing Nathan Summers to the big screen for the first time. In addition to Cable, the movie will also be bringing the character of Domino into the live-action X-Men universe, but she has not been cast yet either. Names like Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Lizzy Caplan have been thrown around, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

While it doesn't seem like Deadpool 2 will be cramming in a bunch of X-Men cameos, we still wouldn't rule out the possibility of maybe seeing someone like Hugh Jackman show up briefly. We know Ryan Reynolds would love it, so maybe he could make it happen. If he has his way, there will be a Deadpool and Wolverine movie at some point, even if Hugh Jackman has said he is going to hang up the claws after Logan, which comes out in March. As Rhett Reese said, if it fits the story and is funny, they would be open to it but they just aren't making it a priority. At the moment, there is no release date set for Deadpool 2, but the team is currently readying the movie for production, but it appears they don't want to rush it, which is probably for the best. Director Tim Miller won't be back, since he departed the project over "creative differences." Instead, it will be John Wick co-director David Leitch at the helm.