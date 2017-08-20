A new photo of Josh Brolin's Cable suggests that he's seen some action on the set of Deadpool 2 or was possibly living in the dirt in the future. The new picture is quite different from the pictures that were shown a few weeks ago, questioning the timeline in which Cable's story takes place in Deadpool 2. Previous pictures of Cable provided a look at the more advanced Cable with the techno-virus infection prominently on display with glowing orange eyes and metallic body parts.

The new photo of Cable comes to us via Universo X-Men's Twitter page and it features a very dirty looking Cable looking up towards some light with his left eye closed shut, as if the light is too painful to look at. It seems to indicate that Cable may be looking to go back in time to hang with Wade Wilson. The future is depicted with a lot of dirt in the X-Men comics, so it makes sense that the new picture would be from the future, where he was sent to save him from the techno-virus.

The new picture could also point to Deadpool 2 changing the origin story of Cable for the big screen. The new picture has no signs of the glowing orange eye, but does appear to show the very beginnings of the techno-virus taking hold around the neck area. The full promo pictures that were released a few weeks ago show off the techno-virus in full effect in Cable with glowing orange eyes along with metallic components and a huge weapon. The glowing orange eyes were more than likely added in post, so that could very well be why we're not seeing it here in this new seemingly untouched photo.

The picture does ask the question: was Cable infected as an infant or as an adult in Deadpool 2? It looks like he may leave the future to escape the virus, but that is unclear at the moment. The full body promo shot of Cable shows off a teddy bear. The bear may hold a clue to what many fans have been speculating about since the end of Deadpool when it was announced that Cable would be involved; Deadpool 2 will more than likely touch on Cable's role as a surrogate father of Hope Summers, a young mutant who has a very important role for the future of the mutant kind. In fact, her name was displayed in the Deadpool 2 teaser as graffiti around the phone booth.

The new picture from the set of Deadpool 2 certainly asks more questions than providing any answers. For now, it's all speculation about what kind of origin story we'll see for Josh Brolin's Cable. Production is currently underway up in Vancouver, B.C., so hopefully a trailer isn't too far off. In the meantime, check out the new picture of Cable from the set of Deadpool 2 below and come up with your own conclusions about the dirty cable with an apparent lack of techno-virus.