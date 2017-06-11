We reported last month that Deadpool 2 production has been delayed a week, with filming now slated to begin at the end of June. With shooting set to begin in a few weeks, Josh Brolin has revealed the new hairstyle he'll wear to play the iconic character Cable. Of course, the actor wasn't in full costume at the time, but with filming slated to begin soon, hopefully we'll get to see what the actor looks like in his Cable costume in the very near future.

Josh Brolin shared this photo on Instagram, and while he didn't specifically mention that this was his Cable haircut, it matches up with the character's comic book look and filming is slated to begin soon. We have previously seen what Josh Brolin may look like as cable in a fan poster that surfaced last month, but that is by no means an official first look, just a fan rendering. Still, many fans are excited to see what he can do as Cable, with this role putting him in an elite category of actors.

Josh Brolin also plays Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and many fans wondered if that caused any friction with Marvel, since the Deadpool franchise is not controlled by Marvel Studios, but by 20th Century Fox. However, Kevin Feige said he had no issues with Josh Brolin taking the role. With production starting on Deadpool 2 at the end of this month, it remains to be seen if that presents any issues with his schedule for Avengers: Infinity War, but it most likely will not conflict.

The Deadpool 2 cast includes Ryan Reynolds, returning as the Merc With the Mouth himself, with new additions such as Jack Kesy, who is believed to be playing the villain Black Tom, although that has yet to be confirmed. Other new cast members include Zazie Beetz as Domino, with T.J. Miller expected to return as Weasel. No story details have been given at this time, but hopefully we'll get an official synopsis once production begins. 20th Century Fox has currently set a June 1, 2018 release date for Deadpool 2, which doesn't have any direct competition at this time.

David Leitch is directing Deadpool 2 from a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first Deadpool movie. The original movie was a groundbreaking success, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, taking in $363 million domestically and $783.1 million worldwide, from a $58 million budget. It isn't known exactly how big the Deadpool 2 budget will be, but it is believed to be comparable to the modest budget of the original movie. Take a look at Josh Brolin's Instagram photo below as we get ready for Deadpool 2.