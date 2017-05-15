With Deadpool 2 production slated to begin on June 26, up one week from June 19, the stars are getting ready for the shoot. Over the weekend, Josh Brolin, who was recently confirmed to play the Cable, shared a new photo that highlights his training for this Mutant role. And what his training has changed about his diet. Here's what the actor had to say on Instagram, showing off his biceps.

"Cable's coming, growing from the inside. Clean building from a past of donut travel to the present hard case that he is. No sugar. No bread. No pastas. The machine is being built. I'm pissed off. #cable #deadpool #ryanreynoldsismybitch #cleangrowth @justindlovato @iambuilt #fourweeksin"

Unfortunately, the actor didn't reveal anything else on Instagram, but there is still plenty of time between now and production starting next month to reveal more training photos. Many fans were surprised when Josh Brolin was chosen to play Cable, since he's currently playing the Mad Titan himself, Thanos, who will have a huge role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed in a recent interview that the studio has "no problem" with the actor playing both Thanos and Cable, since they are two completely different characters.

A report from last week revealed that 20th Century Fox is currently casting for three X-Force characters who will show up during a post-credits scene that will help set up the new X-Force movie. These characters are Sunspot, Feral and Shadowstar, only one of which has been previously seen on the big screen. Adan Canto played Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past, but the other two characters will be making their big screen debuts in this movie. Sunspot, a.k.a. Roberto DaCosta, has the power to absorb light, which gives him even greater physical strength. Feral, a.k.a. Maria Callasantos, is a cat-like mutant who has super-human senses and agility along with razor-sharp claws and a healing factor, and she has been a regular member of the X-Force. Shatterstar, a.k.a. Gaveedra Seven, is the son of Dazzler and Longshot, but thanks to different time travel story lines, he is actually responsible for the creation of Longshot. Shatterstar has hollow bones which make him lighter than most people, and he has eyes that can change from clear to silver.

Ryan Reynolds will be back as the Merc With the Mouth in Deadpool 2, which also stars newcomer Zazie Beetz as Domino. It was recently reported that Leslie Uggams is coming back as Blind Al in Deadpool 2, with other original Deadpool stars such as Monica Baccarin (Vanessa Carlyle), T.J. Miller (Weasel) and Brianna Hildenbrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) expected to return also. David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) directs from script by original Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Take a look at Josh Brolin's training photo from Deadpool 2 below.