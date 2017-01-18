That didn't take long, did it? Shortly after news broke that Pierce Brosnan is probably playing Cable in Deadpool 2, fan art maestro BossLogic showed up with his take on the actor inhabiting the role. We've included the fan art twitter below, which was commissioned by ComicBook.com. We'll let the fans decided how much they like this idea. Says BossLogic about this particular rendering from his own imagination.

"Working with @ComicBook on a @PierceBrosnan cable piece, I never expected this to be a rumor but hey he is a dope actor."

Pierce Brosnan wasn't anyone's first choice to play Cable in terms of fan casting. Heck, he wasn't even on anyone's radar, as fine actors such as Stephen Lang and Ron Perlman publicly begged for the role last year. The X-Force leader is one of the major new characters coming aboard for Deadpool 2, and as you can see, he'll be a forced to be retconned with!

20th Century Fox has not officially announced that Pierce Brosnan has the role. Neither has star Ryan Reynolds. The sequel's leading man is, whoever, responsible for setting off a firestorm of speculation. Yesterday, Reynolds met with Brosnan for unknown reasons. And Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine in the X-Men movies, was there too. They all shared photos from the meet and greet. And as expected, the Internet picked it up and ran with it.

Ryan Reynolds was the first to post about the meeting, giving no hints as to what was actually being discussed, or if this trio was brought together for anything even related to Deadpool. But the fact that they were reenacting the infamous, 'Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil' mantra', had many suspecting that this was a huge clue as to who may or may not have actually been cast as Cable. Said Ryan Reynolds yesterday.

"Wolvie. Bond. Wade."

In the photo, with his silver hair, Pierce Brosnan is looking every bit the man Cable is, though in his less beefy form. The character has been portrayed a number of different ways over the years. And he has quite a convoluted backstory. One that writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese are going to simmer down to its bare essence. In a recent interview, Wernick had this to say about bringing the character to the big screen.

"It's intimidating because we have to find his voice, and we don't have an actor yet so we don't know who we're writing for. Most screenwriting happens without cast in place, but sequels it's a little bit different and it's likely that part will get cast, and we'll get to continue writing it and honing it for that actor, which I think is a good thing. There's been so many diverse people that have been brought up as possibilities for Cable, and who have not been brought up but we're considering. And that, much like with Ryan [Reynolds], that decision will greatly impact his cadences, his rhythms. And we'll certainly make him like he is in the comics, and we'll certainly be faithful, but I do think that voice will inform us quite a bit. So with Cable, he's got such a convoluted past, and such a convoluted origin story that I think we're going to try to leave that, not mysterious, but there are a lot of twists and turns, cloning and all this stuff where you go, "Oh my God. How do we get that across in a two hour movie?" I think we're going to distill him down to his essence. It will be authentic and faithful, but it's not going to include the 18,000 details if you were going to read a Wikipedia page about Cable you'd roll your eyes."

Cable is one of the more popular X-Men and X-Force characters that has never before appeared in a movie. While he'll be a major player in Deadpool 2, the movie is not being sold as a team-up adventure. It is a Deadpool standalone. But that doesn't mean Cable won't be integral to the plot. Take a look at BossLogic's rendering of Pierce Brosnan and wonder, 'Is he the right guy for the job?' I think so.