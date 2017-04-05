We are still waiting to hear some official word from Fox on who is going to be playing Cable in Deadpool 2, but in the meantime, it looks like we can cross one name off the list. Probably. A few months ago rumors started swirling that former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan will be playing the fan-favorite mutant in the movie, thanks to a picture that both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman posted online. But the actor has now publicly denied that he is playing Cable.

The actor recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his new AMC show The Son. At one point, Jimmy Kimmel brought out a copy of the famed photo, which features Hugh Jackman, Pierce Brosnan and Ryan Reynolds in a hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil pose. Brosnan was very aware of the rumors that he was in the running to play Cable that spawned from this photo, but he quickly denied them. Here is what he had to say.

"Not true. Nothing's come my way yet. It was completely made up. We were sitting waiting for a plane, the three of us, and the guys said, 'Quick! Let's get a photograph.' Jumped in the middle and Mr. Reynolds said, 'Let's do three wise monkeys.' Put it out there and it went viral"

So not only did he deny the rumor that he is playing Cable, but he had a pretty good and reasonable explanation for the photo. When Jimmy Kimmel pressed a bit and asked if he was lying, Pierce Brosnan held true to his story, but jokingly said, "They know where to find me," which seems to imply he would possibly be interested in being considered for the part. But in any case, it looks like there is not truth to this rumor and we can officially cross him off the list. Unless for some reason some of the other actors being considered can't get a deal done and the producers wind up circling back around.

At the moment, Man of Steel and Nocturnal Animals star Michael Shannon is reportedly the studio's top choice for Cable. Though, his schedule could wind up getting in the way. It also recently came to light that Brad Pitt was indeed in the running for the part and met for the role, but things didn't pan out on that front. Stranger Things star David Harbour is also in the running, but it seems like the studio may want to go with a name for Cable at this point. They are also probably looking for someone who will have chemistry with Zazie Beetz, who was recently cast in the role of Domino.

The Deadpool sequel is being directed by David Leitch who is taking over for Tim Miller after he departed the project late last year. The writing duo of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the original Deadpool, have returned to pen the script, with a little help from Drew Goddard. The movie does not yet have a release date but will be shooting sometime this year with an anticipated release sometime in 2018. You can check out the full interview clip for yourself below, with the Cable talk starting at the 3:20 mark.