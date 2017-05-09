20th Century Fox recently pushed the Deadpool 2 production start by one week, with filming now slated to run between June 26 and October 6. As of now, that brief delay will not affect the June 1, 2018 release date, but it's possible that one of the reasons for this delay is to round out the cast. A new casting report claims that three important characters are currently being cast, that will help lead into the upcoming X-Force movie, which has been in the works for some time. While this report has yet to be confirmed, there will be potential SPOILERS below so read on at your own risk.

ComicBook.com's sources reveal that these three characters will be Sunspot, Feral and Shatterstar, who will all appear in a Deadpool 2 post-credit scene, which will set up the X-Force movie. Surprisingly, while Deadpool 2 (June 1, 2018), The New Mutants (April 13, 2018) and Dark Phoenix (November 2, 2018) were all recently given new release dates, X-Force is still waiting in the wings. There have been recent reports that both Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the recently-cast Cable (Josh Brolin) will headline the X-Force movie together.

As for these three new characters, only one has been seen on the big screen before, Sunspot, who was played by Adan Canto in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. The character's real name is Roberto DaCosta, who first learned about his powers while playing soccer at the age of 14. He has the ability to absorb light, which gives him even greater physical strength. Feral, a.k.a. Maria Callasantos, has made her Marvel Comics debut in the New Mutants comics, so it's possible that, at some point, she interacts with another New Mutants character from Deadpool and Deadpool 2, Brianna Hildenbrand's Negasonic Teenage Warhead. In the comics, Feral is a cat-like mutant who has super-human senses and agility along with razor-sharp claws and a healing factor, and she has been a regular member of the X-Force.

The final new character is Shatterstar, a.k.a. Gaveedra Seven, who has also gone under aliases such as Benjamin Russell, Star, and Star Face in the Marvel Comics. This character is the son of Dazzler and Longshot, but thanks to different time travel story lines, he is actually responsible for the creation of Longshot. Shatterstar has hollow bones which make him lighter than most people, and he has eyes that can change from clear to silver. He is also an active member of the X-Force, who has been teamed up with Cable in certain story lines.

Ryan Reynolds returns as the Merc With the Mouth in Deadpool 2, which will not only introduce Josh Brolin as the iconic Cable, but also relative newcomer Zazie Beetz as Domino. It was recently reported that Leslie Uggams is coming back as Blind Al in Deadpool 2, with other original Deadpool stars such as Monica Baccarin (Vanessa Carlyle), T.J. Miller (Weasel) and Brianna Hildenbrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) expected to return also. David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) directs from script by original Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Hopefully we'll have more on Deadpool 2 as we get closer to production starting next month.