Deadpool 2 is currently filming scenes in the X-Men mansion at Hatley Castle in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. The castle was used in 2003's X2: X-Men United, 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, and 2016's Deadpool. It was previously reported that Deadpool 2 had started production in Vancouver, Canada, which is pretty close to Victoria. The report comes from CBR via an anonymous source.

In addition to filming on the Hatley Castle set, the anonymous source also revealed that the yellow cab from the first Deadpool adventure was seen on set and the production name is apparently "Daisy." Vancouver Island News also reported on the story, but they had a reporter on the ground who spoke to a publicist that informed the news channel that they were shooting a movie called Love Machine within the castle. Love Machine was the original production title announced earlier this year for Deadpool 2. The local news station also said that Friday was the only day scheduled for a shoot and that the rest of the movie was being filmed in Vancouver.

It seems as though CBR's anonymous source may have been correct, but no further mention of "Daisy" has been reported anywhere else. Elsewhere, James Brolin has been pumping up at the gym for his role of Cable in the hotly anticipated sequel. Brolin took to his Instagram account to post a picture of him lifting weights with a caption reading: "Cable's coming, growing from the inside. Clean building from a past of donut travel to the present hard case that he is. No sugar. No bread. No pastas. The machine is being built. I'm pissed off."

In other Deadpool news, a 21-year old California man is in a bit of hot water after being arrested for sharing the first Deadpool movie on his Facebook page eight days after the movie was released. He has been charged with criminal copyright infringement, which is a felony and if convicted he faces up to three years in prison in addition to a hefty fine and probation. It has been reported that the man's illegal stream received over 5 million viewers and could raise a monetary penalty of upwards of $2,500, not counting court fees and other costs. I would argue that the man be sentenced to stupid school, how could someone be that dumb?

Deadpool 2 is currently in production in Canada, which means more news will definitely follow. CBR's source and Vancouver Island local news both reported that the filming took place within the castle leading one to speculate that we'll get a better look into the X-Men mansion this time around. So far, filming was only scheduled for one day, but the castle is in a pretty well known neighborhood and the neighbors will definitely let the public know if and when the production rolls back into town. Check out pictures from the set below.