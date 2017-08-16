Although we reported yesterday that Deadpool 2 production was shut down indefinitely, following the death of stunt motorcycle rider Joi "SJ" Harris on Monday, it seems that is not the case. A production notice went out late yesterday that reveals filming will resume today in Vancouver, just two days after the stunt rider was killed in a tragic on-set accident. Here's the brief production notice that was sent out late yesterday.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, (Deadpool 2) was unable to complete its filming planned for August 14th and 15th."

Deadline reports that the filming scheduled to resume this morning (August 16) is "is in the aftermath of an accident," with the notice also adding that "debris" will be "spread out" at a location on August 16 and 17. The report adds new details about Joi Harris' involvement in the production, revealing she was only brought on as a new stunt rider last Wednesday, after director David Leitch realized they needed a different stunt performer. While this was her first movie as a stunt performer, she was the first African-American female professional road racer, competing in the American Sportbike Racing Association/Championship Cup Series.

Joi Harris was killed in the early morning hours of August 14, when the motorcycle she was riding went out of control and she crashed through a plate glass window, along the 1000-block of West Waterfront Road in Vancouver, near the Jack Poole Plaza. The stunt performer was performing the stunt as the Domino character, played by Zazie Beetz, and she was said to have several successful takes of the stunt. This report also reveals that Joi Harris was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The original stunt performer did have a helmet that was fitted to go under the Domino wig, but since Joi Harris joined the production on such short notice, there was no time to get a custom helmet made for her.

Ryan Reynolds, who stars as the Merc With the Mouth and serves as a producer on Deadpool 2, released a statement on Monday, revealing that the cast and crew are, "heartbroken, shocked, and devastated." Josh Brolin, who plays the iconic comic book character Cable, added in his own statement, saying his heart goes out to her family. A British Columbia coroner attended the scene of the accident and is investigating alongside The Vancouver Police Department and WorkSafeBC. The report from yesterday claimed that crew members have been complaining about the sequel's exhaustive schedule, stating that they have worked multiple 16-hour days in a row. However, a studio production source claimed that the daily shooting schedule is between 12 and 13 hours, although there were two 15-hour days that happened three weeks ago.

Production started on Deadpool 2 back in June, although it's unclear how long filming will take place for in Vancouver, Ryan Reynolds' hometown, where the first Deadpool movie was also shot. 20th Century Fox has set a June 1, 2018 release date for Deadpool 2, which, as of now, is slated to go up against an untitled Warner Bros. animated film, although there could be more movies slated for that date in the months to come. Deadpool 2 will also be the second of three new X-Men movies arriving in 2018, with The New Mutants arriving on April 13, 2018 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix hitting theaters on November 2, 2018.