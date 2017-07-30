Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld was recently interviewed at San Diego Comic-Con where he compared the upcoming Deadpool 2 to the buddy cop movie Rush Hour. The comparison is an odd one, but then again so is the relationship between Deadpool and Cable from the original comic books. The two had their own series of comics together aptly titled Cable and Deadpool, which saw their unlikely partnership through humorous action plots and it was a big hit to fans of both characters. The comparison between the Deadpool 2 and Rush Hour actually as weird as it sounds, makes sense.

Liefeld spoke to ComicBook.com about the comparisons between the successful buddy cop movie and the upcoming sequel to Deadpool, specifically the relationship between Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Josh Brolin's Cable while mentioning that fans might not be ready for what's in store for them. He explains.

"He's such a great actor, that's where it starts, and gravitas, and who else really is going to hold their ground with Ryan as Wade/Deadpool. That is energy unbridled, and so you've gotta hold your ground. When I see the two of them I'm like "It's going to be comic book's equivalent to Rush Hour, and I don't know if comic fans are ready for it. I think it's going to be great."

If anybody can handle their own with Reynolds' version of Deadpool, it has to be the acting chops that Brolin brings to Cable. It seems just as unlikely as Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, hence the comparison.

Liefeld brought up two of Josh Brolin's past movies as examples to praise his work as an actor. Liefeld had this to say.

" If you only see No Country for Old Men and Sicario, you've seen two great totally separate Josh Brolin performances. The Llewelyn who is sullen but determined and doesn't speak much but you follow him the whole time in No Country, and Sicario, he's this wild, shoot-em-up CIA guy. The guy is a tremendous actor."

Brolin is also playing the MCU's biggest villain, Thanos at the moment in Avengers: Infinity War as well as Avengers 4 while also filming Deadpool 2 while still finding time to promote some kind of active wear through his social media pages. Not only is Brolin a great actor, but it also appears as if he's a great multi-tasker as well.

The comparison from Liefeld to Rush Hour comes after Josh Brolin mentioned that he thinks that Deadpool 2 is funnier than the first movie and also mentioning that Cable can be very funny. When asked directly if Cable would be breaking the fourth wall, the actor mentioned that he hadn't yet, but that it wasn't out of the question. We'll just have to wait and see if we get a comic book version of Rush Hour, but more vulgar and extreme.

Deadpool 2, directed by David Leitch, is scheduled to hit theaters on June 1st, 2018. After the unprecedented success of the first movie, an R-rated comic book romp, a sequel was definitely going to happen. In fact, the sequel had already been talked about before the first movie even hit theaters. Deadpool 2 is being shot right now with production expected to go through the rest of the summer and into the fall. It might be a good time to dust off those DVDs of Rush Hour for reference.