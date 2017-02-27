Over the weekend, a new report surfaced that production on Deadpool 2 has been slightly delayed, which comes just after the superhero sequel has brought on Drew Goddard to work on the script. This delay means there is more time for casting, with reports surfacing last week that Kerry Washington is testing for the Domino role, although there is still one huge role still left to be cast, Cable. Over the weekend, Deadpool comic book creator Rob Liefeld engaged in a Twitter conversation with Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe, telling him that he should read for the Cable role, and it seems the actor may be interested.

Rob Liefeld even went so far on Twitter to say that Russell Crowe as Cable is an "absolutely irresistible notion." It's possible that this exchange may have gotten Russell Crowe interested enough in the Cable role, but that hasn't been confirmed. The casting of cable was reportedly one of the reasons that Tim Miller walked away from the sequel, because the director didn't see eye to eye on the role with star-producer Ryan Reynolds.

We recently reported that Kerry Washington is currently reading for the role of Domino, and that both Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sienna Miller have both passed on it. Kerry Washington is said to be the studio's top choice, but it isn't clear if there are other candidates still in the mix. The casting breakdown reveals that the studio is seeking a female actress of any ethnicity in her late 20s or early 30s for this character, who is described as "sexy, lithe and athletic," with a "witty personality."

Back in October, just before Tim Miller backed away as the Deadpool 2 director, a report surfaced that the studio had narrowed down their choices for Domino to six actresses, Lizzy Caplan, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Sienna Miller, Sofia Boutella, Stephanie Sigman and Sylvia Hoeks. While Sienna Miller reportedly passed, it remains to be seen if the other actresses are still in contention for the role, now that the sequel has a new director in place. 20th Century Fox has yet to set a release date for Deadpool 2, but if production does actually happen this summer, the sequel may be ready for release in the summer of 2018.

Earlier this month, another report revealed that Pierce Brosnan may be playing Cable, but if that report was true, then it seems unlikely that Rob Liefeld would solicit Russell Crowe for the role on Twitter. Still, there is plenty of time left to cast this role, with production not set to begin for several months. Take a look at Russell Crowe and Rob Liefeld tweeting to each other below, as we wait for more updates on Deadpool 2.

I should read for it? https://t.co/kLONW0gBGI — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) February 24, 2017