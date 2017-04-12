Today, after months of rumors, shortlists and a bunch of waiting, Fox finally announced who will be playing Cable in Deadpool 2. Surprisingly, it is going to be Josh Brolin, who many Marvel fans know is already playing Thanos in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. That didn't seem to get in the way of the deal getting done, so we now finally know who is going to be alongside Ryan Reynolds for the ride in the highly-anticipated sequel. And now the Deadpool actor has officially responded to the news.

Not long after the official announcement was made public, Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter in order to address the casting of Josh Brolin in a true Wade Wilson fashion. The actor posted a very bizarre photo, featuring Deadpool's glove, a condom with all of the Gold Girl's names on it, a couple of dominos and a cup of coffee with Josh Brolin's face in it. He captioned the photo with a joke about the fact that this casting decision is clearly crossing franchise lines, without directly referencing that fact. Here is what he had to say.

"The fuck, Fox! You can't play 2 characters in the same universe!! Josh Brolin was in Sicario and I was in Sabrina The Teenage Witch."

Yes, Josh Brolin was definitely in Sicario and Ryan Reynolds did appear in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, but those are very unrelated things to this particular situation. That was most definitely his way of joking about the fact that Brolin will be a major character in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the X-Men franchise. With Deadpool 3 already being planned and an X-Force movie also on the docket, Josh Brolin will almost certainly be playing Nathan Summers, aka Cable, for a good chunk of time in several movies. On the Marvel side of things, he is playing Thanos in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. Ryan Reynolds wasn't the only one to weigh in on the casting. Cable creator Rob Liefeld also stated his feelings on the matter, seeming extremely enthusiastic about it. Here is what he told Comicbook.com.

"Josh Brolin brings both the gravitas as well as the physicality required to bring Cable to life on the big screen! He's an amazing actor and I'm as excited as anyone to see him paired with Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beetz in Deadpool 2!! Cable, Domino and Deadpool people!! It's happening!!!"

The casting process for Cable was a long and intense one that saw many actors lobbying for the part. Michael Shannon was reportedly the studio's top choice at one point, but his schedule was rumored to be getting in the way of shooting. It isn't clear if that is why he ultimately didn't get the part, though. Brad Pitt also met with Fox about the role and Stranger Things star David Harbour was in contention. Other actors such as Stephen Lang and Ron Perlman had thrown their hats into the ring at various points.

Deadpool 2 still doesn't have a set release date, but it is expected to shoot this summer for a release sometime in 2018. In addition to Josh Brolin as Cable, Atlanta star Zazie Beetz was recently cast to play Domino, so we will likely be seeing them share quite a bit of screen time. David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) is directing this time around, who is taking over for Tim Miller after he departed the project over creative differences late last year. Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are returning to pen the script, with some help this time around from Drew Goddard. You can check out Ryan Reynolds' tweet for yourself below.