After many months that consisted of a little drama, rumors, some exciting (and unexpected) casting, Deadpool 2 is finally a real thing. What is more than likely the most highly-anticipated sequel hitting theaters next year is officially filming, and we have the latest set photos to prove it. And honestly, this is the perfect batch of images for Deadpool 2 because it looks like Wade Wilson is crashing a children's birthday party.

Earlier in the month, Ryan Reynolds was seen shooting at X-Mansion, though he seemed to be on a lone mission there, as Xavier and his gifted students weren't home. A handful of new photos from Deadpool 2 have now arrived online, clearly showing Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson hanging around at a kid's birthday party. We can only assume he wasn't invited. He is wearing an Expo 86 shirt from the World's Fair, as well as some sweat pants and his signature Deadpool mask. Ryan Reynolds also commemorated the first day of shooting by sharing a photo of a snap on Instagram, showing director David Leitch's name, as well as confirming cinematographer Jonathan Sela. Here's what Ryan Reynolds had to say in his post.

"The sun sets on day 1. Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt."

"This dog can hunt" is more than likely a compliment to David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) who wound up taking over directing duties on Deadpool 2 from Tim Miller, who departed the project late last year over creative differences. As for Jonathan Sela, he worked with Leitch on both John Wick and Atomic Blonde, as well as handling the cinematography on Transformers: The Last Knight. Say what you will, but that movie looks good, so he is probably a credit to a movie like Deadpool 2.

Over the next few months, as production rolls ahead on Deadpool 2, we'll probably be seeing glimpses of Josh Brolin as Cable, Zazie Beetz as Domino and members of the returning cast, as well as some of the new additions like Shioli Kutsuna. Cable is a character that fans have been wanting to see on the big screen and, thanks to the post-credit scene at the end of Deadpool, we've known for a long time that Nathan Summers was going to be in this movie. That will no doubt be one of the things fans are most looking forward to when it comes to Deadpool 2. Also, given how great the marketing was for the first movie, don't be surprised if we get some great promo videos, updates and teasers along the way.

Fox has slated Deadpool 2 to hit theaters on June 1, 2018, so we have less than a year to wait. That does run a bit counter to their strategy of releasing the first movie in February, where it faced a lot less competition. Still, given how well the first movie did, it shouldn't be any trouble at all for Deadpool 2 to clean up at the summer box office as well. You can check out the new set photos from filming on Deadpool 2 for yourself below.

New 'Set Photos' released from 'Deadpool 2' which appear to have Deadpool crashing a kids birthday party. #Deadpool2pic.twitter.com/5rzONoU4Ip — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdates) June 27, 2017

Deadpool 2 set photos pic.twitter.com/VO150yZwyF — Film Feed (@FiImFeed) June 27, 2017