With production still under way on Deadpool 2, we have seen a few set photos emerge here and there, including images from just a few days ago which showed Wade Wilson caught in the rain, without his full Deadpool suit. Today even more images have emerged, and while the rain has stopped this time, the Merc With the Mouth does have his full Deadpool costume on in these photos. While it's clear these photos were taken during a night shoot, no details about the scene being filmed have been uncovered quite yet.

The photos surfaced on Agent de Marvel Twitter, which gives us our first look at the costume since filming began on the sequel. While it doesn't seem that there are any major changes to the Deadpool costume, these photos were clearly taken from quite a distance, and we don't get too close of a look at the outfit to discern if there are any notable changes. Other images have shown Wade wearing the original suit from the first movie, albeit with a few duct tape repairs here and there. While there are a few unidentified crew members seen in these photos, it doesn't seem that there are any other cast members present in these shots.

While 20th Century Fox has still not revealed an official synopsis for Deadpool 2 quite yet, we have been getting some interesting hints about the story. One of the first set photos to surface once production got under way was an image of Ryan Reynolds in full costume at the X-Mansion, while T.J. Miller dropped a tantalizing tease in a recent interview. The actor revealed that there may be a plot point that involves his character Weasel and Dopinder, the cab driver character played by Karan Soni. T.J. Miller wouldn't divulge any details about this scene, and he still wasn't 100% sure if that sequence will be in the movie or not.

We also recently saw more Deadpool 2 set photos that showed the Merc With the Mouth crashing a birthday party, and even though production is well under way, the sequel keeps adding new cast members. We reported last week that Julian Dennison, the young breakout star from The Hunt for the Wilderpeople, has been cast in an unspecified role, with the young actor joining a cast that also includes Josh Brolin as Cable, Zazie Beetz as Domino and Jack Kesy as the new villain, who is rumored to be a Marvel character named Black Tom. Shioli Kutsuna also recently joined the cast, although her character has yet to be confirmed. They will be joined by returning Deadpool stars T.J. Miller (Weasel), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), and Leslie Uggams (Blind Al).

David Leitch is directing Deadpool 2 from a script by original Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. 20th Century Fox has handed out a June 1, 2018 release date, making this the second of three X-Men movies to hit theaters next year. First up will be The New Mutants, which is expected to start filming shortly and will be released on April 13, 2018. After Deadpool 2 arrives on June 1, 2018, the studio will release X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 13, 2018. While we wait for more on Deadpool 2, take a look at the latest set photos below.