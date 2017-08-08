Filming on Deadpool 2 is continuing and we are getting a steady stream of new set photos showing off some of what we can expect to see in the highly-anticipated sequel. Some official and others not so much. Today we have a little bit of both for you, with some unofficial set photos showcasing new looks at Cable and Domino, as well as an official set photo from Ryan Reynolds that shows a peculiar mini Deadpool hanging out with Cable behind-the-scenes.

Starting with the official photo, Ryan Reynolds posted a new image to his Twitter that features Josh Brolin's Cable hanging out behind-the-scenes on set with a child-sized Deadpool. Given his caption, Reynolds seems to be alluding to the idea that we are actually going to see Wade Wilson as a tiny version of himself in Deadpool 2 for some reason or another. Or he could just be having fun with us. Either way, it's a fun picture and at the very least gives us a little more Cable.

"Josh Brolin and I love to just hang out and chat between takes. He calls me his lil' Shake Weight."

Just recently Ryan Reynolds also gave us our first official look at Cable, which was received very well by fans. All of that work Josh Brolin put in at the gym really paid off. We also got our first look at Zazie Beetz as Domino, which was also quite well received despite some pretty heavy changes to the character's look from the comics. Thanks to some new set photos from Just Jared, which in themselves don't reveal much about Deadpool 2, we now have a few new looks at both of Deadpool's mutant counterparts on set. It is tough to say in action as most of the photos just feature them walking around, but we do get a look at both characters actually doing filming, as opposed to some glossy, touched up promo photos.

So far, everything we've seen from Deadpool 2, both official and unofficial, leads us to believe that this sequel is going to be very worthy of its predecessor. The addition of Cable and Domino to the live-action X-Men movie universe is going to score some major points for fans and it really helps that the take on both characters has been received well thus far. If the first actual footage from the movie can impress fans in the same way that these photos have, Fox should be raking in the box office dollars by the time Deadpool 2 arrives in theaters on June 1, 2018.

Director David Leitch is still hard at work filming the movie, but don't be surprised if we get an actual trailer with footage from the movie sooner rather than later. Fox wants this movie in everyone's minds and they are doing a very good job of making that the case. Be sure to check out the brand new Deadpool 2 set photos for yourself below.

