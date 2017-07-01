Filming on Deadpool 2 is underway and, though Fox still hasn't released any official plot details from the highly-anticipated sequel, we are learning a few things as some set photos start pouring in. Speaking of pouring, Ryan Reynolds was recently spotted on set in his full Wade Wilson makeup in the pouring rain filming an action sequence for Deadpool 2.

JustJared managed to get some pics from the set of Deadpool 2, which is filming in Vancouver as we speak in order to hit its June 1, 2018, release date. The pictures show Ryan Reynolds without the Deadpool costume on, boasting full makeup and looking pretty glum in the rain. As seen in some of the pics and as reported by JustJared, the pics were taken during a sequence in which Wade Wilson winds up getting hit by a car. It doesn't look like this was done by a stunt double, so Reynolds may have done this one himself. Is he going to go all Tom Cruise on us?

We can't really gather a whole lot from these photos in terms of plot, but this does give us our first look at anything that could be considered action. Some previous set photos showed Deadpool crashing a kid's birthday party, with another set of photos teasing the return of Dopinder the cab driver, as well as an Easter egg for the Alpha Flight superteam. Josh Brolin has yet to be spotted on set as Cable, but he recently posted a photo to Instagram teasing his intense makeup transformation to get ready for filming. Hopefully, we'll get to see a proper reveal sometime soon. Maybe during San Diego Comic-Con?

Filming will have been taking place for a little over a month by the time SDCC 2017 rolls around. Fox will almost certainly want to do something for Deadpool 2 at the event. It may be a bit much to expect a new trailer, but we can't rule it out. The original Guardians of the Galaxy had only been shooting for two weeks in 2013, but James Gunn managed to get a teaser together for Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con presentation. Rest assured, Fox will bring something from Deadpool 2. At the very least, we should probably expect some firm plot details and maybe a little bit of footage.

Deadpool remains the highest-grossing movie in the X-Men franchise to date with $783 million worldwide. It was also the cheapest X-Men movie to date, with a production budget of just $58 million. Deadpool 2 will probably cost a bit more, as sequels tend to do, but it will also probably make more money as well, so Fox probably doesn't mind footing the bill. Be sure to click on the tweet below to check out all of the new set photos from Deadpool 2 for yourself.