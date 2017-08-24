Production of Deadpool 2 is currently underway in Vancouver, B.C. following a tragic stunt accident last week, and residents have been shooting behind the scenes videos at a rapid pace. The latest video, when paired with some of the older videos from the set, tease out in action sequence involving Zazie Beetz's Domino character along with Josh Brolin's Cable and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool lagging behind. Production for Deadpool 2 was halted for 48 hours last week after the tragic on set death of stuntwoman Joi Harris, who was playing Beetz's stunt double.

Before reading any further, we must warn you that there are possible SPOILERS below. The first video from the set comes to us via Charles Lamoureux's YouTube channel and shows off Ryan Reynolds in full Deadpool gear, sitting on the crashed DMC trailer truck that has been seen racing through the streets and t-boning any vehicles that get in its path. The trailer truck was shown in the very first videos from the set and featured Cable jumping up on to it and Domino in hot pursuit, while Deadpool lagged behind on his Vespa and took a shortcut on the sidewalk. The man filming the behind the scenes footage seems to be really excited about the use of drones on the set for filming purposes.

The next video shows Domino leaping from a freeway overpass on to a giant inflatable panda, which will probably show her using her mutant probability altering powers in the finished product. When all of the videos are put together, you can stitch the scene together. The DMC trailer truck reportedly has captive mutants in it and the trio of Deadpool, Cable, and Domino are in hot pursuit. We've seen footage of Brolin's stunt man jumping on to the truck and now we see the truck crashed with Deadpool sitting on top of it.

It appears that Domino was able to catch up to the truck and take control of the steering wheel, but it is uncertain if she is the reason that the massive truck went off of the overpass and into the used car lot. Domino is seen leaping from the vehicle into the inflatable panda. Next up we see one of the captive mutants outside of the wreck, wearing a yellow prison-like jumpsuit and a large collar, presumably to block out mutant powers. It is assumed that the young actor shown in the video is 14-year old Julian Dennison, who Reynolds revealed would be in the movie back in June.

While this Deadpool 2 footage offers insight into one scene, it doesn't really tell us anything about the movie as a whole, so there is still a lot that we do not know yet, specifically about Josh Brolin's Cable character and where he fits in his own personal timeline. But what we do know is that there is going to be at least one amazing chase scene in Deadpool 2 and it already looks fantastic through the amateur lenses of the residents of downtown Vancouver. Check out the latest videos from the set of Deadpool 2 below.