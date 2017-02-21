It has been a little more than a year since Deadpool hit theaters and absolutely obliterated expectations on every level. The movie not only crushed it at the box office, but it more than met fans expectations and was a big hit with critics. Fox gave the green light to Deadpool 2 way before they even knew just how big of a success their R-rated superhero experiment would be. Now, we may finally know when Deadpool 2 will start shooting.

According to a new listing on My Entertainment World, Deadpool 2 is set to begin filming in Vancouver on May 1. Though this isn't an official report from the studio, My Entertainment World has become an increasingly reliable source for filming dates recently and they currently have the movie listed under the working title "Love Machine." That gels with a report from last year that revealed "Love Machine" would be the working title for Deadpool 2 during production. So, assuming this report is true, filming will be starting on the highly-anticipated sequel in just a few short months.

Details have been pretty sparse for Deadpool 2, but we know that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first Deadpool, are working on the script now and are trying to get it in the best shape possible. We also know that Fox and the creative team are currently looking to cast the roles of Cable and Domino. It is rumored that Pierce Brosnan may be getting offered the role of Cable, which was initially teased by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on Twitter with both of them posting photos of the three hanging out together. As far as Domino goes, Scandal star Kerry Washington has reportedly been testing for the role, with Sienna Miller and Gugu Mbatha-Raw having passed on the part.

Assuming that this new report is true, that would mean that Fox is going to be very busy in terms of the X-Men franchise this summer. Director Josh Boone will be shooting The New Mutants this summer and it seems like Fox may also be starting to shoot X-Men 7 this summer as well, which may wind up being a new take on the Dark Phoenix storyline. That story was first attempted in X-Men: The Last Stand but failed in a big way as that movie is generally considered to be among the worst in the X-Men franchise to date. That means Fox could be in production on three different X-Men movies at the same time this summer, which would be pretty surprising.

Deadpool 2 will be bringing in a new director with David Leitch, who co-directed the first John Wick. Deadpool director Tim Miller exited the sequel last year over "creative differences" with Ryan Reynolds and the studio. Fox has not yet set a release date for Deadpool 2, but if it does wind up shooting in May that would mean the movie would be on track for a 2018 release. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the production for Deadpool 2 become available.