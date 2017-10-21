Josh Brolin has recently opened up about the accident that resulted in the death of stuntwoman, Joi "SJ" Harris on the set of Deadpool 2 in Vancouver, calling it a "freak accident." Filming recently wrapped on the highly anticipated sequel, which has left time for the cast and crew to reflect on the death of Harris over the summer. Harris was performing a stunt for Zazie Beetz's character, Domino, when she crashed into a sidewalk curb and was propelled through a glass window at Shaw Tower. British Columbia's worker's compensation board, WorkSafeBC, described it as a freak accident after a thorough investigation.

Josh Brolin, who plays Cable in Deadpool 2, opened up about the accident while promoting his new movie Only the Brave. Brolin addressed the death of Joi Harris while talking with Associated Press via Entertainment Weekly. He said, "we had somebody pass away on Deadpool 2 and it was an absolute freak accident." The actor continued and had this to say.

"The woman was such a wonderful woman ... it wasn't even a stunt, it was a freak accident. It was a terrible thing that happened. Was it a nano-decision that she made in order to save the bike and this, you know what I mean? You could look into it all (these ways), but sometimes things just happen that are tragic."

Josh Brolin likened the situation to the actor's new movie Only the Brave, which is a retelling of the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013 that killed 19 Arizona firefighters, including (spoiler alert) the character portrayed by Brolin. The actor explains.

"He made a decision and they were in a situation where it didn't seem dangerous at all. They were going to a place in order to fight the fire and keep it away from the town, and what happened was the fire turned around and it sped up three times to what it was travelling before... It was a very, very unfortunate situation, but it's one of those things, you make decisions in life."

This is the latest in a string of stunts that have resulted in death on high-profile productions. Recently, stuntman John Bernecker died while performing a stunt for The Walking Dead. During a stunt jump, he missed his mark by inches, which resulted in massive, fatal head injury.

Though the accident has been ruled as a freak accident, many on the stunt crew believe Joi Harris' death could have been prevented. Harris had raced motorcycles professionally, but this was her first time on a movie set. It is believed that the pressure surrounding the stunt was because she was African American and closely resembled Domino actress Zazie Beetz. Basically, the production team saw a way to get the stunt done quickly, which may have led to an unnecessary death.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly over the summer, Josh Brolin discussed the accident, saying that he, co-star Ryan Reynolds, and the rest of the Deadpool 2 team were "still reeling" from Joi Harris' death. Deadpool 2 is all set to hit theaters on June 1st, 2018. You can read rest of Josh Brolin's interview via Entertainment Weekly.