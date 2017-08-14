It has been a truly awful period of time for stunt performers in Hollywood. During filming on Deadpool 2 in Vancouver, a female stunt driver died while performing a motorcycle chase that went wrong. The identity of the stunt person has not yet been revealed and local police are currently investigating the incident.

The tragic news was reported by Deadline, who reveal that the WorkSafeBC has launched a long-term investigation into the accident. As of the time of their initial report, there were a total of five officers on the scene. The Vancouver Police did release a brief statement on Twitter saying, "A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene." Trish Knight Chernecki, senior manager for WorkSafeBC, had this to say.

"We have five officers on site and two are looking at immediate occupational safety and health issues to make sure the site is safe. The other three officers on site are investigating the cause of the incident and the prevention of future incidents."

A CTV Vancouver reporter named Ben Miljure was on the scene. According to his report, the stuntwoman was carried to an Advanced Life Support ambulance. The vehicle reportedly remained on the scene for about 45 minutes before driving off without turning on its lights or sirens. The Deadpool 2 production has been working closely with the Vancouver Police ever since production on the highly-anticipated sequel started in June. Ryan Reynolds recently took to Twitter in order to thank them for their help with road closures and managing traffic, while also joking about the name of the movie that they are currently filming.

"Thank you #VPD. And the great people of Vancouver for putting up with road closures and traffic delays as we film Spider-Man downtown."

This is the latest in a string of stunts that have resulted in injuries or death on high-profile productions. Recently, stuntman John Bernecker died while performing a stunt for The Walking Dead. During a stunt jump, he missed his mark by inches, which resulted in massive, fatal head injuries. It was also recently reported that Tom Cruise crashed into a wall while filming a stunt for Mission: Impossible 6. The extent of his injuries is not yet known, but it has truly been a very unfortunate period of time for stunt performers. This is truly bizarre given that Bernecker's death on the set of The Walking Dead was believed to be the first on-set, stunt-related death in more than 17 years in the United States. Now, just weeks later, we have this tragedy on the set of Deadpool 2. Fox released this statement to Deadline shortly after news of the incident broke.

"We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time."

It is unclear at the present time what, if any effect this will have on the production of Deadpool 2 moving forward. As it stands, Fox has Deadpool 2 set to for release on June 1, 2018. It is unlikely that this incident will cause a delay for the release, but it could wind up causing a delay for the production. We will be sure to keep you up to date as any details on this are made available.

Female stunt driver dies in motorcycle crash while filming 'Deadpool 2' movie https://t.co/VO32WwViIKpic.twitter.com/9VIhTkq9qF — The Canadian Press (@CdnPress) August 14, 2017

Stunt accident on set of Deadpool 2. Witnesses say motorcycle crashed through window of Shaw Tower near Jack Poole Plaza. @CTVVancouverpic.twitter.com/TJoLYRHcHT — Ben Miljure (@CTVNewsBen) August 14, 2017

A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 14, 2017

Thank you #VPD. And the great people of Vancouver for putting up with road closures and traffic delays as we film Spider-Man downtown. pic.twitter.com/EweL1TtM2k — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 8, 2017

Stunt person hurt on set of Deadpool 2 loaded into Advanced Life Support ambulance that hasn't moved. Anxious crew looking on. @CTVVancouverpic.twitter.com/iTU2awp7Qs — Ben Miljure (@CTVNewsBen) August 14, 2017