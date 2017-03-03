The mystery that is Deadpool 2 may be starting to unravel just a little bit. Logan is opening in theaters this weekend which, as we know, is going to be Hugh Jackman's last go as Wolverine in the X-Men universe. While that is a little bittersweet, there is some pure sweetness in the form of a teaser for Deadpool 2 that is attached to Logan. What's more is that it looks like that teaser may be hinting at the actor who is playing Cable.

Warning: there are spoilers ahead for the Deadpool 2 teaser. Reddit user Jkennie93 is the one responsible for the theory about who may be playing Cable. In the teaser that plays ahead of Logan, we get to see Wade Wilson trying to unsuccessfully save a man from being gunned down in an alleyway outside of a movie theater. Ryan Reynolds is seen trying to change into his Deadpool costume in a phone booth, which is a clear reference to Superman. On the phone booth, there is a Cable tease in the form of some graffiti that says, "Nathan Summers Cumming Soon." That teases the arrival of the character, but it is posters for the show Firefly plastered on the wall, prominently featuring star Nathan Fillion that may be hinting at the actor playing Cable.

The theory logically concludes that this subtle placement of Nathan Fillion in the Deadpool 2 teaser, along with the graffiti, is enough to speculate that the Firefly and Castle star could be playing Cable. His name has yet to show up in any of the casting reports, but Fillion has been rumored for some very high-profile projects in the past, such as playing Nathan Drake in the long-in-development Uncharted movie. This could also be reading a bit too much into something that is just random and fun in a teaser for a movie that is probably going to be random and fun, but it also could be a very clever way to plant that seed.

Fox and the creative team have been casting for the role of Cable and they are reportedly testing quite a few actors for the part. It seemed like former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan was the frontrunner and possibly even the man offered the role of Cable when Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman both posted photos to social media featuring the three of them. It also recently came to light that Stranger Things star David Harbour is being looked at for the role of Nathan Summers. Other names that have been thrown around include Kyle Chandler and Liam Neeson, as well as Michael Shannon. Just looking at all of the names, it is clear that there isn't any single type of person they have in mind. They appear to be a little flexible in terms of their approach.

Nathan Fillion certainly has the charisma to keep up with Ryan Reynolds on screen, so he could be a good choice for Cable in that sense, but some of the other actors seem to make more sense for the character on paper. We'll have to see how it all shakes out, but it looks like this first Deadpool 2 teaser could wind up being a big deal outside of the fact that it is something fans are very excited to see. Deadpool 2 is being written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the script for the first Deadpool. It was recently revealed that Daredevil showrunner Drew Goddard was being brought in to help polish things up with Ryan Reynolds. David Leitch is directing this time around, with Tim Miller leaving over "creative differences." There is still no release date for Deadpool 2, but it is expected to arrive in 2018.