Yes, there is a Deadpool 2 teaser attached to Logan. Stars Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and director James Mangold all swore up and down that there wasn't a post-credit scene featuring Wade Wilson and Wolverine. And that turns out to be true. But there is, however, going to be a Deadpool scene before the movie starts. If you want to know no more before seeing the movie on opening night later this evening, then stop reading, as there will be spoilers ahead.

/film is the first to report on the Deadpool 2 sneak peek. And they have confirmed from two different sources that Deadpool will be showing up in theaters this weekend, back on the big screen, if only for a minute or two. The Deadpool 2 teaser trailer doesn't feature footage from the movie, but it was directed by Tim Miller's sequel replacement, David Leitch, best known for his work on John Wick and the Matrix movies. The short scene has Ryan Reynolds getting back in his iconic Deadpool costume, literally.

This teaser has Ryan Reynolds back in the scarred Wade Wilson make-up. He wears a hoodie, walking down a dark alleyway at night, listening to 'Call Me Angel', off the first Deadpool soundtrack. He passes a mugging in mid-act, and runs for the nearest phone booth, which is hard to come by in this age of social media and iPhones. John Williams' classic Superman theme belts out as Wade struggles to change into his red Deadpool outfit.

The camera holds on Reynolds for almost an entire minute as he struggles to climb inside his costume. The mugging comes to an end off-screen. We know this because of the deafening gun shot that rings out. Now fully disguised as Deadpool, Reynolds exits the phone booth.

Deadpool runs to the scene of the mugging hoping to be the hero. We see him moving in slow-motion, only to find the victim dead in the alley from a gun shot wound. The mugger has made a break for it and is nowhere to be see. There is no one left to save, so Wade mutters to himself. He then decides to pick through the dead man's grocery bag. Then comes an unexpected cameo. Double spoiler warning!

Yes, this is essentially a short film featuring Deadpool. So who do you think shows up next? You'd be right if your guess was Stan Lee. The Marvel comics god walks up to Reynolds, who has slid his mask back, and asks, "Hey, aren't you Ryan Gosling?"

This short but sweet teaser ends with text on the screen. It reads: Deadpool...coming...not soon enough."

The problem with this teaser is that it stands alone, and does not incorporate Hugh Jackman or his Logan character. So fans will have to wait and see if Jackman finally decides to suit up as Wolverine for a crossover. Cause it's not coming here. Deadpool 2 doesn't have a release date at this time. Logan is in theaters this weekend.