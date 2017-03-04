Fox couldn't keep the Deadpool 2 teaser trailer under wraps forever. Honestly, they couldn't even keep it under lock and key for an entire weekend. The studio attached a "secret" teaser trailer for the upcoming Deadpool sequel to Logan and in the age of social media and smartphones, they simply couldn't keep the thing from getting leaked. So, Fox has finally cracked and decided to officially release the very first Deadpool 2 teaser trailer online.

It was initially reported by Slashfilm just ahead of the release for Logan that the Deadpool 2 teaser trailer would be playing before the movie, which was going to be a nice surprise for fans. Once news got out that this was going to be the case, the moviegoing public was on top of it. Smartphone videos of the footage started making its way online so like it or not, the footage was getting out there for people to see. Given the insane popularity of the first Deadpool, Fox must have known it would be nearly impossible to keep something like this from happening. So, they did us all a favor and finally gave us a proper, quality version of the Deadpool 2 teaser trailer to watch. It is pretty excellent.

The video doesn't actually feature any footage from Deadpool 2, but it was shot by David Leitch, who is directing the sequel. He is taking over for Tim Miller who departed the project late last year over "creative differences." We get to see Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson suiting up Superman style in a phone booth in an attempt to stop a man from getting gunned down in an alley next to a movie theater. A movie theater that just so happens to be showing Logan. Not to spoil it if you haven't watched the teaser yet, but let's just say it goes about as well as one might expect. There is also a nice little Easter egg for Cable, which is done in a very Deadpool way. It is pretty much the perfect way to let fans know this movie is going to be a lot of the same, which is a very good thing.

Prior to the reveal of this Deadpool 2 teaser trailer, there were reports that Ryan Reynolds was going to have some sort of Deadpool cameo in Logan. That turned out not to be true, which is probably for the best since he wouldn't have fit into that movie at all, but there was some truth to the idea that the Merc with a Mouth would have something to do with Logan. Fox instead opted to use Hugh Jackman's last turn as Wolverine as the place to give fans their first look at Deadpool 2, which was a very smart decision. Deadpool is probably going to be their biggest cash cow in the coming years, so why not use their most beloved character's last movie as a springboard for the future?

Deadpool 2 is being written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the script for the first Deadpool. It was recently revealed that Daredevil showrunner Drew Goddard was being brought in to help polish things up with Ryan Reynolds. The studio still hasn't set a release date for the movie and they clearly aren't rushing it because they want to get it right. The movie is expected to shoot this year for a release sometime in 2018. Be sure to check out the very first Deadpool 2 teaser trailer for yourself below courtesy of Ryan Reynolds himself.