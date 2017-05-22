Comedian T.J. Miller just dropped some tantalizing news regarding next summer's hotly anticipated Deadpool 2. Miller was in New York City today after a whirlwind trip to the Cannes Film Festival. He flew back to the states to do early press for The Emoji Movie from Sony Animation. We'll have interviews posted with T.J. Miller and director Anthony Leondis closer to that film's release on July 28th.

During our interview, T.J. Miller confirmed he is reprising Weasel in Deapool 2. He emphatically states that the sequel will be even more "weaselicious".

"Marvel will cut off my hand and tongue if I tell you. But...let me just tell you that the second installment will be even more weaselicious. Let me just put it that way, to quote Pauly Shore. I'm very excited about it. That starts in August and September. I'm so excited. I know it means so much to Ryan that it's good; and for the writers, and for all of us actually. The first one did so well, people loved it so much. I think they really put the time in on the script. I'm just so excited."

Deadpool was a box office juggernaut. It earned a staggering $783 million dollars globally, coming within $7 million of surpassing The Passion of the Christ for the top R-rated film of all time. There have been a lot of rumors regarding the sequel, but here's what we know so far. Deadpool 2 will be directed by veteran actor and stuntman David Leitch. Ryan Reynolds and Morena Baccarin will return along with T.J. Miller. Josh Brolin has just been signed to play Nathan Summers, better known as Cable. For all you non-comic fans, Cable was a super soldier sent back in time to prevent the apocalypse. The character is initially an adversary of Deadpool, but then takes a leading role in the X-Force.

Domino is a new female mutant that supposedly has a big part in Deadpool 2. In the X-Force comics, she is Cable's lieutenant and love interest. Zazie Beetz, of FX's Atlanta, has seemingly won the coveted role. There's been no official studio anouncement, but Ryan Reynolds did tweet a picture of dominos spelling out the actress's name. That's viral marketing 101. I can't imagine another actress getting the part after her pronouncement on social media.

I think most fans would agree that Ryan Reynolds and T.J. Miller had excellent chemistry in Deadpool. Both actors pull off acerbic wit and deadpan delivery with heart. It's fantastic to hear that Miller will not only return in the sequel, but have a more pronounced role. He was brimming with excitement talking about the film. It looks like they have a great script that the cast is fully behind. Everything we've seen so far points to Deadpool 2 being the cinematic launch of X-Force. That gives me goosebumps just thinking about it. Fox has Deapool 2 slated for release on June 1st, 2018. We have a great wrap-up of all things Deadpool 2 here.