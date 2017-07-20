The highly-anticipated sequel Deadpool 2 has been filming for just over a month, and while there haven't been too many story details released, T.J. Miller just dropped a tantalizing tidbit right in our lap. While promoting Sony's upcoming The Emoji Movie, in theaters July 28, T.J. Miller revealed to our own Julian Roman that he took a red-eye flight from Vancouver, where he has been hard at work shooting Deadpool 2, returning as the enigmatic Weasel. When asked to provide an update on the superhero sequel, T.J. Miller hints that Weasel has quite an impressive weapon...Or he may not be armed at all.

"I mean, Weasel either has the coolest gun that I've ever seen, or doesn't have a gun at all. That's all I can give forth right now."

When we first met Weasel in the original Deadpool movie, he was primarily seen tending bar in the unique establishment he owns, known as Sister Margaret's School for Wayward Children. Weasel's "Dead pool," where hitmen and mercenaries bet on which of them will die next, served as the inspiration for Wade Wilson's (Ryan Reynolds) superhero name, when it came time to put on the maroon spandex. After dropping that tiny reveal about Weasel's new gun, T.J. Miller made it clear that the sequel is in great hands, praising the incredibly funny script.

"No, but it's going great. The script is so funny. Paul (Wernick) and Rhett (Reese) and Ryan Reynolds just spent so much time elevating this second installment, the script for it, to a level that I just didn't even think could exist. I was crying laughing, every single page as I read the thing. It's so funny. It's gonna be great. I really, really think it's gonna be good."

The actor's comments come just a few days after Josh Brolin, who has come aboard to play the iconic character Cable, revealed that he thinks the script was even funnier than the first movie, adding that his character Cable can also be very funny as well. Still, neither Josh Brolin nor T.J. Miller would offer any specifics about the plot, although T.J. Miller did tease that there may be a scene where his Weasel character goes on a "mission" of some sorts with Karan Soni's Dopinder, the cab driver who was driving Deadpool around in the first movie. It remains to be seen when 20th Century Fox plans on releasing official plot details for the sequel.

Even though we don't know much about the story, T.J. Miller's high praise of the script, along with Josh Brolin's, could indicate that Deadpool 2 may in fact live up to the high standards of action and R-rated humor set by the first movie. Original Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returned to write the script, with David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, John Wick) taking over the directorial duties after Tim Miller left the sequel. 20th Century Fox has set a June 1, 2018 release date for Deadpool 2, with production expected to last throughout the summer. Take a look at our exclusive video with T.J. Miller offering some new insight on Deadpool 2.